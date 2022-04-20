Netflix Renews ‘Who Killed Sara?’: What We Know About Season 3

Netflix has officially renewed Who Killed Sara for Season 3. Nearly a year after the streamer dropped Season 2, which teased following the end credits, “It’s Official: Another Season Is Coming,” Netflix confirmed Who Killed Sara? was renewed for a third season with the Tuesday, April 19 release of the Season 3 trailer. Netflix revealed with the release of its May 2022 content list that Season 3 will be the show’s final season.

Originally premiering back in March 2021, the Netflix original series follows Alex Guzman. Wrongfully convicted for the murder of his sister, Alex sets out on a mission of revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him, following his release from prison after serving 18 years. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela and produced by Perro Azul, the hit series stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, and Alejandro Nones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who Killed Sara? has been a massive hit for Netflix. Just months after the series premiered, the streamer released Season 2. Not only did the series sit among the streamer’s Top 10 titles for several weeks, following the premieres of both Seasons 1 and 2, but Who Killed Sara? became Netflix’s most popular non-English language title ever at the time with an estimated 55 million viewers watching Season 1 within the first month of its debut, Deadline previously revealed. Given the show’s popularity, fans have been waiting for news about Season 3 for months now. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far about Who Killed Sara? Season 3.

‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 3 trailer

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for Season 3, teasing plenty of new twists and turns. Not only does Alex discover that his siter’s body isn’t where it’s supposed to be, but he and viewers also learn that Sara was the first patient in a mysterious experiment called Project Medusa. In perhaps the biggest twist of all, the 2-minute-long trailer ended with Alex come face-to-face with a long and dark haired Sara, leaving fans wondering if she has really been alive this entire time.

What is the Season 3 plot?

In the final moments of Season 2 (warning: spoilers ahead!), Nicandro had a phone conversation with someone he referred to simply as “Doctor,” revealing that while everyone believes Marifer cut the ropes, she was not the one to kill Sara. He also revealed that Sara was the first patient of a psychological study. Those massive revelations will continue to play out in Season 3.

Per Season 3’s official synopsis, “Just when we thought it was Marifer who killed Sara by cutting the ropes of the parachute, everything was flipped on its head at the end of season 2. In an unexpected and mysterious scene, Nicandro reveals that Marifer was not the one who committed the crime, but rather that “it was really us” who did it. Who? Why? At last, all those questions asked throughout the series will be answered in this third and final season – the most surprising and explosive yet! And most importantly…What really happened with Sara?”

‘Who Killed Sara’ Season 3 Cast

While we may not know much about a possible Season 3, we can make a pretty good guess at the cast. It is likely that all current cast members would return for Season 3. Who Killed Sara? stars Ximena Lamadrid as Sara and Manolo Cardona as her brother Alex. Carolina Miranda portray Elisa Lazcano, the youngest Lazcano sibling who becomes involved in a romantic relationship with Alex. The series also stars García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones. It is not known if any new cast members would be added for a new season.

How many episodes will be in Season 3?

At this time, Netflix has not confirmed Season 3’s episode count. Season 1 of the series consisted of 10 mind-bending episodes, though Season 2 was shortened to just eight episodes. It seems likely that Who Killed Sara? Season 3 would be somewhere between eight and 10 episodes long, which is the typical length for Netflix originals.

What are critics saying about the season?

Reviews for Who Killed Sara? Season 3 haven’t started rolling out just yet, and it is unclear if Netflix plans to release screener episodes to critics prior to the season’s May 18 premiere date. Past seasons of the series, however, have been viewed favorably by critics, and the series as a whole has an impressive 86% Rotten Tomatoes score, with one critic dubbing the show “a compelling, revenge-thirsty murder mystery.”

Will There be a Season 4?

Although Netflix was quick to confirm that Who Killed Sara? would be returning for a second season following its Season 1 debut, and the series teased the a third season would be coming in the Season 2 finale end credits, fans shouldn’t be holding out hope for a fourth season. According to Netflix’s Season 3 synopsis, it seems the upcoming season will be the last. In the synopsis, Netflix dubbed Season 3 “final season,” meaning it seems viewers will finally learn once and for all just who killed Sara and if she’s really even dead at all.