Here’s When Netflix Drops April Movies and TV List

The full list for Netflix‘s April 2018 streaming additions and subtractions comes out on Tuesday, March 20. However, a few of the titles have already leaked and the list of upcoming original programming is already out.

According to PopSugar, Friday Night Lights – the movie, not the show – is coming to Netflix. The 2004 stars Billy Bob Thornton as Coach Gary Gaines. The film was directed by Peter Berg and is based on H.G. Bissinger’s novel Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream. The American Film Institute listed it as one of the best movies of 2004.

Friday Night Lights was the inspiration for the beloved 2006-2011 TV series of the same name, which Berg also developed. Unfortunately, the series left Netflix in October 2017 and has not been back since.

Mortal Kombat, the 1995 film based on the video game, is also coming to Netflix on April 1, reports IGN. The film stars Robin Shou, Bridgette Wilson and Linden Ashby as three martial artists who fight in the Outworld tournament. Although it was not a hit with critics, the movie grossed $122 million worldwide and was followed by 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

While the full list of licensed shows and movies has not been released yet, Whats-On-Netflix posted the list of originals joining in April. Sun Dogs, a drama starring Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and newly-minted Oscar-winner Allison Janney, is released on April 6.

Dreamworks’ Boss Baby spin-off series The Boss Baby: Back In Business also arrives on April 6. Unlike the film, this does not include Alec Baldwin.

The period epic Troy: Fall of a City and the documentary Ram Dass: Going Home also come out on April 6.

Netflix’s highly anticipated Lost In Space reboot comes out on April 13. The new series stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Ignacio Serricchio, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins and Parker Posey.

A new Chef’s Table special, Chef’s Table: Pastry, will also be released on April 13.

The Sundance Film Festival movie Come Sunday, which stars Selma’s Chiwetel Ejiofor as a controversial Bishop, hits Netflix on April 13. The star-studded cast also includes Martin Sheen, Jason Segel, Danny Glover, Lakeith Stanfield and Condola Rashad.

The anime series Aggretsuko stars on April 20.

Lastly, Adam Sandler‘s latest movie, The Week Of, hits Netflix on April 27. The movie co-stars Chris Rock and centers on parents planning a big wedding ceremony. It is the last of Sandler’s original four-movie deal with Netflix.