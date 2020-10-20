What 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' Viewers Are Saying About Netflix's True Crime Doc

Two weeks after its release, social media is still buzzing about the new Netflix true crime documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door. The movie traces the case of the 2018 Watts family murders in Frederick, Colorado, where Chris Watts killed his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts and their daughters — 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. These horrifying crimes have viewers talking online, although many don't know what to say.

American Murder: The Family Next Door uses archival footage, social media posts, law enforcement footage and text messages to share the story of the Watts family murders. The 82-minute documentary hit Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and has consistently drawn eyes ever since. At the time of this writing, the movie is number 6 overall in Netflix's "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today" list.

The true crime genre has seen a huge surge in popularity recently, but even in a crowded field, The Family Next Door stands out. The story is distinct for its subjects' particularly heinous crimes, and his apparent disregard for the lives of his family. At the same time, many viewers praised it for centering the victims in the narrative, rather than the killer.

Netflix releases little data on how well its productions perform, but three weeks in it seems clear that this documentary is on track to be one of its most popular ever. Here is a look at what people are saying about American Murder: The Family Next Door.