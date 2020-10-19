CBS' 'Evil' Screams Into Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Season 2

✖

CBS' new supernatural drama Evil is getting some extra exposure before Season 2 starts thanks to a deal the network struck with Netflix in September. The plan has worked so far, as the show was propelled to the Top 10 on Netflix since the first season was posted on Oct. 1. As of Monday, the show is ranked No. 8, just behind Schitt's Creek, another show that got an incredible life-line after it arrived on Netflix.

CBS Television Studios reached a deal with Netflix to bring Evil and The Unicorn to the streamer, even though both are available on CBS All Access, Variety reported last month. It is not known how long the deal will last, but it is a non-exclusive agreement. CBS All Access will also have episodes of the shows' second seasons once they begin.

The Netflix deal is similar to ones other broadcast networks have struck with the streaming giant in efforts to get the shows more exposure. It worked for NBC's Good Girls and especially The CW's Riverdale, which saw its audience grow after its first season was made available on Netflix. The biggest "Netflix effect" success story is easily Schitt's Creek, which drew little attention on Pop TV in the U.S. before its first three seasons were released on Netflix. The show rode the Netflix wave through its sixth and final season, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Evil and The Unicorn are both set to return for second seasons. Production on the two scripted shows was on hold for months over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are not expected to return until November, giving new fans plenty of time to catch up on Netflix. They will both air on Thursdays on CBS.

Evil's first season ran 13 episodes and was created by The Good Wife's Robert and Michelle King. Katja Herbers stars as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a skeptical forensic scientist who investigates supernatural incidents. She works with Mike Colter (Luke Cage), who plays David Acosta, a former journalist studying to become a Catholic priest. The show also stars Aasif Mandvi, Kurt Fuller, Marti Matulis, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, Christine Lahti, and Michael Emerson.

The Unicorn is a single-cam sitcom created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, and Grady Cooper. Walton Goggins stars as Wade, a recently widowed father of two daughters whose friends push him to join a dating site. Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, Maya Lynn Robinson, and Michaela Watkins star as Wade's friends, while Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss play his daughters.