Vudu Is Changing Its Name

Vudu is getting a major rebrand in the coming weeks, including a name change that will bring it more in line with its parent company, Fandango. Last week, the company announced that it will be called "Fandango at Home" going forward. According to a report by Variety, this decision started all the way at the top of the corporate ladder at NBCUniversal.

Vudu launched in 2004 and has been one of the trailblazers in the streaming wars, especially when it comes to rentals and digital purchases. It has been through many changes over the years, but its branding and name recognition seemed to be safe after a few tweaks in 2021. Now, the company is reversing that course by changing its name to match Fandango, the movie theater ticket-buying service.

BIG NEWS: Vudu will soon become Fandango at Home, making Fandango your one stop shop for movie 🎟️'s and On Demand!

We will still have the same great films, shows, deals, and bundles, plus your library will stay right where it's always been.

— VuduFans (@VuduFans) February 15, 2024

Commenters on X asked if they would need to download a new app to access their library once this change happened, and Vudu customer service said they would not. They wrote: "We will still be on the same app as before! Keep your eyes out for the changeover, but no need for you to change apps." However, users will be able to link their two accounts, bringing their two movie venues closer together.

Vudu was acquired by Fandango in 2020, putting it under the NBCUniversal umbrella. At the time, the company had a competing service called FandangoNow, and in 2021 they consolidated those apps by rolling FandangoNow into Vudu. It seemed like the Vudu brand name won out at that time, so this new change strikes many fans as a complete 180. However, it's worth noting how much the film industry has pivoted in that time – the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way new movies are released, which might explain why theatrical tickets and PVOD purchases are being housed under the same brand name.

Fandango executive Cameron Douglas spoke to Variety about the change. He said the goal is to "better align our products under one brand, reinforcing Fandango as the destination for premium entertainment at home and at the theater. Fandango remains committed to super-serving fans with all their entertainment needs, and we are excited about the opportunities this rebranding brings to deliver a seamless and enjoyable service to our users."

The announcement came on Thursday, Feb. 15, with the change expected within a few weeks. So far, no exact date has been announced.