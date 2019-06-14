‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4 Trailer Released

Hulu released the first trailer for Veronica Mars Season 4 Friday, featuring Kristen Bell returning to the titular private investigator.

The new Veronica Mars season will pick up about 10 years after the events of the first three seasons, with Veronica returning to the life of solving mysteries with her father, Keith Mars (Enrico Colatoni). Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons also makes an appearance as a new character who plays a role in the new mystery. Patton Oswalt also makes an appearance as a new character.

Hulu officially ordered the new season of Veronica Mars in September 2018, with Bell making the announcement herself.

“BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! [smiley face emoticon] A new [Veronica Mars] series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you,” Bell wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Hulu scheduled the new episodes for July 26. The streamer also announced the first three seasons, which aired from 2004 to 2007, will be available for new fans to check out on July 1.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry,” reads the official description for the new episodes. “After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Hulu also confirmed that many familiar faces will join Bell in the eight-episode new season. Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas) are all coming back.

Veronica Mars was created by Rob Thomas and originally ran for three seasons on The CW. Although the show was short-lived, it inspired an avid fan base that has been fighting for new adventures of Veronica ever since it was cancelled the first time.

The fandom famously backed a Kickstarter campaign to fund the 2014 Veronica Mars movie. Bell and Thomas initially set a $2 million goal, but the campaign finished with $5.7 million. The movie only had a limited theatrical release, and grossed just $3.5 million at the box office.

However, the film did prove the show has its fans and Thomas continued expanding Veronica Mars‘ world. He created an online series called Play It Again, Dick that aired on CW Seed in 2014. Thomas also wrote a series of novels featuring the Mars characters.

The new season of Veronica Mars will debut on July 26, only on Hulu.