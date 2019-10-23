Verizon Offers Customers 12 Months of Free Disney+

As people await the Nov. 12 launch of Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, Disney+, Verizon is offering customers a major deal. This week, the carrier announced that they’d be offering both new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited customers a full-year of Disney+ for free. The new streaming service is set to launch next month with hundreds of titles.

According to TechCrunch, Verizon will become the exclusive wireless carrier to offer 12 months of Disney+ for its new and existing customers, with the offer also extending to its new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers.

“Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers,” Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg told the outlet. “Our work with Disney extends beyond Disney+ as we bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband technology to the entertainment industry through exciting initiatives with Disney Innovation Studios and in the parks.”

Those interested in the deal can sign up for updates by entering their email address on Verizon’s website. Customers will be able to activate their Disney+ subscription and start streaming on devices including game consoles, streaming media players and smart televisions.

First announced in April, a subscription to the new service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. Of course, this isn’t the only deal to be offered to potential Disney+ subscribers. In August, the company announced that D23 members could sign up for a three-year Disney+ subscription for just $141, or $47 per year. The deal comes out to 33 percent off the original yearly price or $4 per month, essentially giving those who nabbed the deal a full year for free.

Additionally, subscribers can bundle their Disney+ subscription with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

Making the deals even more sweet, Reviews.org is offering to pay a lucky few to watch titles on Disney+. The review site will select five people from a field of applicants to watch 30 movies and TV shows, and write reviews of the streaming service. They will each pocket $1,000 for their services.

Set to launch next month, Disney+’s streaming catalogue is set to span hundreds of titles, including beloved Disney classics, a number of series, and even new originals. In total, at launch there will be more than 600 titles for subscribers to stream.