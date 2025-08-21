‘Upload’: Andy Allo Reflects on Prime Video Dramedy Ahead of Final Season (Exclusive)

Prime Video dramedy Upload is gearing up for its final season, and star Andy Allo spoke to PopCulture.com about her experience on the series.

Allo has been portraying Nora Antony since the beginning, and her character has gone through quite a lot in the first three seasons.

Nora started out as Nathan’s handler/angel in Lakeview, but after trying to deny their feelings for each other, they were finally able to be together when Nathan downloaded, and everything turned out fine… for the most part. Their relationship has been a big part of Upload since the beginning, and as Nora and Nathan were getting to know each other, Allo and Robbie Amell were doing the same, as Allo pointed out.

“And I think it really helped, just the chemistry and us also simultaneously becoming better friends in real life, off-screen,” she explained. “And you can tell that friendship, just over the years. We’ve all known each other now for, like, seven years, so we’re very comfortable around each other. There’s a shorthand. We’ve got our group chat that stays active, and it’s been really beautiful. I feel like Nora always had and has a lot of hope. And even if she might be judgy at first, she always finds the best in people. And I think that’s been really beautiful to experience.”

Aside from Nathan and Nora, Allo admitted she wished she worked more with Chris Williams, who played her dad. “I just feel like we always had so much fun together, and that was such a pivotal relationship for her,” she said. “In Season 1, it drove her to want to save her dad. And he was there also in Season 2 when she was living with the Ludds, so I think it would have been wonderful.”

“In Season 3, she didn’t really spend a lot of time with her dad, and I don’t think I’m giving anything away, you know, she’s back in the city in Season 4, so she’s still with the Ludds,” Allo continued. “So they’re not spending as much time together. And I think I would have loved that, ending it how it started in that sense of getting to see her with her dad, but now how she’s changed because she’s not trying to upload him anymore, and that was, like, Season 1, all she wanted to see.”

“I think the part of them changing, her accepting his decision not to upload, and really getting to know him a bit more, them doing more fun things together,” she shared in regards to what she would have wanted to see more from that relationship. “I think in Season 1, they had gone out for a bike ride. And I don’t know. I just love that kind of relationship stuff and how the show really talks about death and losing someone. I think it showed just more of that relationship when it comes to a family member. It was cool to see their shorthand because she’s someone who’s Nora forever.”

Upload premiered on Prime Video in May 2020 and will be capping at four seasons and 29 episodes when the final season premieres on Monday. Not surprisingly, Allo shared that her life has changed quite a bit since the series premiered at the height of the pandemic. Not only has she moved cities and decided to rent instead of buy a house, but she’s also “definitely grown in the sense of embracing the unexpected. I think since the show started, I’ve become more go with the flow. My life is definitely less stressful because of it.”

“But I’ve also kind of expanded the way I tell stories,” she continued. “So the show opened up a lot of doors for me as far as even directing. I got to shadow and just learn about directing. I wrote and directed a short film with the crew from Upload, which was amazing. And now I’m getting to tell stories through food. So, if you’d ask me when the show started, if any of that was on my radar, or what I was thinking about, absolutely not. So I’ve really opened myself up just to kind of step into the unknown.”

Over the course of these last five years, a lot has happened both on-screen and off for Upload, as Allo revealed. When asked about her favorite memory, she admitted a “general theme of the memories that are kind of flowing through my mind are where we’re just messing with each other, or all ganging up on Josh [Banday], who plays Ivan, the night angel in the ice. So hilarious. Any of those moments where, like, Kevin [Bigley] jump scaring me, which I was like, ‘Don’t ever do it again!’ But moments like that, where we’re just kind of buds and messing with each other, are some of my favorite memories.”

There are still many memories to be made when the final four episodes of Upload drop on Monday on Prime Video. The first three seasons are streaming now.