6 Shows Ending in 2025

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2025 — and to these six TV shows!

There are some major series wrapping things up for good before the year comes to a close, including cultural phenomena like Stranger Things and The Summer I Turned Pretty, so mark your calendar for these six noteworthy endings.

1. And Just Like That…

(Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is wrapping up Carrie Bradshaw’s story once again after three seasons. The polarizing revival concludes with a two-part series finale on Thursday, Aug. 7 and 14.

2. Resident Alien

(Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

After four seasons, Resident Alien is bidding Patience, Colo., farewell. The series finale, which was announced just a couple of weeks before the show’s sudden conclusion, will air Friday, Aug. 8 on Syfy and USA Network.

3. Upload

(Prime Video)

Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy Upload will soon power down after its fourth and final season. Upload Season 4 premieres on the streamer on Monday, Aug. 25, with all four remaining episodes of the Greg Daniels-created series dropping at the same time.

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty

(Erika Doss/AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC)

Belly’s love triangle with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad will come to an end this year as Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty concludes its ongoing third and final season on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

5. Stranger Things

(Netflix)

Stranger Things fans are about to have their supernatural patience rewarded in 2025, with the fifth and final season coming to Netflix more than three years after the release of Season 4. Volume 1 of the final season drops on Wednesday, Nov. 26, with Volume 2 debuting Christmas Day and the series finale landing on New Year’s Eve — all at 8 p.m. ET.

6. Power Book IV: Force

(starz)

Power Book IV: Force, Starz’s Power spinoff following Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan, is set to conclude with its upcoming third season, which the network has teased will be debuting “this fall.”