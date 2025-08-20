‘Upload’ Star Andy Allo Teases Final Season: ‘I Think Fans Are Going to Be in for a Treat’ (Exclusive)

Upload is set to end after four seasons, and star Andy Allo spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

Season 4 of the sci-fi dramedy, consisting of four episodes, premieres on Monday on Prime Video.

In the four-part series finale event, “sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

The final episodes come on the heels of the Season 3 finale, which aired in November 2023 and ended with Robbie Amell’s Nathan Brown being caught, along with his Lakeview backup. One of them is presumably killed or taken somewhere, but it wasn’t revealed who. Allo, who portrays Nathan’s handler-turned-girlfriend Nora Antony, told PopCulture that with the trailer now out, “the cat’s out of the bag that Nora goes on a whole journey to find her Nathan. So I think this show always takes you on a roller coaster of mystery,” she said. “I think fans are going to be in for a treat.”

Considering it’s been almost two years since that surprise cliffhanger, fans have been waiting a long time to find out what happens next, and they aren’t the only ones. Allo admitted when she read the script for the Season 3 finale, she was “literally fingers and toes crossed, praying like, ‘Please have it be Nora’s Nathan, my Nathan.’ But there was a part of me that knew just for the story, the drama of it all, it couldn’t be hers, right?”

“It would be too easy because we want to see them,” Allo explained. “I’m a fan of the show, and I’m like, I wanna see them get together and have their happily ever after. End of Season 3, I was like, ‘Please, please.’ I knew in my heart, like, ‘Okay, they’re gonna put Nora through some stuff before she gets to see her Nathan.’”

“And then when I read Season 4, we didn’t get that last episode until, like, two weeks before we filmed,” she continued. “So we were really kept in the dark about how the show was gonna end. And I was like, ‘Okay. Come on, Greg [Daniels, creator]. Don’t do Nora dirty.’ I mean, I think, all in all, the writers, they gave some good closure to every character, even Nora.”

While Allo couldn’t really share much about these final episodes, she did say that the “relationship between Ingrid and Nora” was a “twist of a storyline that I didn’t see coming.” She continued, “And I’m not giving anything away. You can’t really tell one way or the other where it goes, but I will say there is a hug suit involved.”

Upload was renewed for its fourth and final season in March 2024, so the wait for it has been a long one. Allo tells fans to “buckle up” for these last four episodes because there will be a lot going on. It’s hard to predict how it will all come to an end and what will happen with real Nathan, but fans will soon find out when Upload returns on Monday, only on Prime Video.