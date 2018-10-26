Are Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts the Best Flavor? The Internet Weighs In

Each year, Pop-Tarts brings back its holiday-themed Sugar Cookie toaster pastry, and the nation is always quite divided on how to feel about it. An Instagram user shared a photo of the flavor and invited followers to share thoughts on it.

“Alright, ya’ll, let’s debate the greatest Pop Tart of all-time,” the user wrote in their caption. “I’ll start: This is the greatest Pop Tart of all-time. The debate is now over. Thanks for participating.” Many people have since commented on the flavor, with some saying they love it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so glad someone else appreciates these as much as me,” one person wrote. “Every year I buy enough boxes to last me until they come back the next year haha.” Someone else commented, “Ugh all the stores near me say this is available, but I can’t find it yet! Definitely a ‘need to buy 3 boxes to last the year’ food haha.” Another person offered, “Lawwwd have mercy i bet these bad boys are like memaws hot buttered rolls and brown sugar honey glazed ham on a starry Christmas Eve night In Wisconsin with a slight breeze outside.”

Not everyone is on board with the Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts, however, as some have expressed more skeptical feelings about the flavor. “Nothing will ever top brown sugar cinnamon but I’m sure these are nice,” one user said while someone else claimed, “They just tasted like bland vanilla to me.”

Still, there were others who shared that they have yet to try the new flavor. “I’m embarrassed to admit that in my fat years, I only ate the basic Poptarts. Boring ol cherry and brown sugar cinnamon, always untoasted. It wasn’t until I started losing weight that I ventured into the fancy flavors. So I haven’t ever tried this one, though I will be this year,” one intrigued consumer said. “My favorite is the unfrosted peanut butter one, with cinnamon roll getting an honorable mention. Both good as is, but even more magical toasted.”

There have also been some Pop-Tart eaters who would lie to see the Sugar Cookie variety be available more often than just during the holiday season. “Why don’t they have these year round?” one curious person asked. “Make shelf space & stop making unfrosted varieties.” Based on some of the comments, the Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts may not be available everywhere. If you are interested in trying them out, make sure to check with your local grocery store first to see if they carry them.