Larry David Directly Addresses Idea of 'Seinfeld' Reunion in Final Season of 'Curb'

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres next week, and many fans are expecting something big – such as a reunion of the original Seinfeld cast. When Entertainment Tonight asked about this theory on Tuesday night, creator and star Larry David had just four words to say – or rather, one word four times. He said: "No, no, no. No."

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will be the grand finale of this long-running sitcom, which has aired on HBO intermittently since 1999. David was previously the co-creator and head writer of Seinfeld, and he is still strongly associated with that classic series. However, he was very dismissive of the idea of a Seinfeld reunion to close out his own show. While all four main cast members of Seinfeld have made appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm at one time or another, he does not seem to be planning to gather them all together this season.

David spoke to ET at the Los Angeles premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 on Tuesday night. In addition to the question about cameos, he also addressed the speculation that the show might not really be over. When asked if this was truly the final season, David said: "Yeah. What do I have to do [to convince people]? Yes, it's so, it's so. I'm tired of people thinking I'm lying. We're done, it's over, yeah, it's over."

As for what fans can expect, David said simply: "I think it will provide some laughs." Curb Your Enthusiasm is a loose parody of David's real life. The fictionalized version of Larry David in the show is also the co-creator of Seinfeld and a successful TV producer. Over the years, the fictional version of David has become more and more of a surly contrarian, at times threatening to give fans a negative impression of David outside the show.

Still, when asked what he'll miss about his show, David told ET: "I'll miss TV Larry, yeah." He noted that "TV Larry" wouldn't hesitate to tell a reporter to "f- off" if he didn't like a question they asked at a TV premiere. On the other hand, he said he won't miss "Getting up at five in the morning" to film the show.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 4 on HBO. Previous seasons are streaming on Max.