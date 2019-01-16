‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 5 Trailer Gives First Look at New Netflix Episodes

Season 5 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is almost here, and a new teaser shows some of the antics in store for the big finale.

The last season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt hits Netflix on Friday, Jan. 25. It looks like the show is going out with a bang, though the trailer reveals very little about how. The video opens with some classic moments from the series, reminding fans of why they love the show before launching into the new scenes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The final season will include just six episodes to wrap the story up. It will introduce at least one new character, Eli Rubin, played by Zachary Quinto. It will also make room for many of the show’s most beloved guest stars to return, including Jon Hamm as Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, Fred Armisen as Robert Durst, Busy Philipps as Sheba Goodman, Bobby Moynihan as Fran Dodd, Amy Sedaris as Mimi Kanassis and Lisa Kudrow as Lori-Ann Schmidt. The show will even see Greg Kinnear and Steve Buscemi both back playing themselves.

One double-length episode in this final batch will be a “what-if” style story, exploring how the lives of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her friends would look different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped. According to a report by Deadline, the “Sliding Doors” episode may be a part of why the season was referred to as a movie early on.

Netflix announced that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was coming to a close last May, not long after the fourth season dropped. At the time, co-showrunner Robert Carlock told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix was leaving space between the shortened releases to make sure it could promote the show to its fullest extent.

“Netflix has been very generous with the marketing for us and I think they want to be able to launch it properly and, with everything they have going right now, it’s just our feeling that it will take them a little while to find the space and time to do that. So that will be a good thing, I think, for us,” he said.

While many fans thought it was too soon to close out the quirky sitcom, Carlock said that he and co-creator Tina Fey had always foreseen a five season run for Kimmy Schmidt. Even though the last two seasons have been short, he said that he was pleased with how far they had gone, and he was alright letting it end.

“We came into the season not necessarily thinking that way,” Carlock says. “But in the past few months, we’ve been thinking [the series] is heading toward its conclusion.”



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 5 drops on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 25 2019.