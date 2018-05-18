‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 Trailer Released

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is starting its final season by tackling sexual harassment and white privilege.

The critically-acclaimed Netflix series, which will premiere the first half of its fourth and final season on May 30, released a trailer for the upcoming episodes.

Kimmy and the gang are back…and they mean business. Kind of! Season 4 streams May 30th on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/YaTUp3p2Pe — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) May 16, 2018

Some highlights from the sneak peek find Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) working at a start-up and dealing with sexual harassment, as well as confronting her white privilege. Bobby Moynihan appears in the trailer as a problematic new co-worker of Kimmy’s, as well as additional guest stars will include Busy Phillips, Aidy Bryant, Greg Kinnear, Amy Sedaris, Zosia Mamet and the return of Jon Hamm.

Kimmy Schmidt broke fans’ hearts in early May announcing the fourth season will be the series’ last, with talks underway for a movie to wrap up the series.

The movie would be written by series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock after they wrap work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s upcoming fourth season, which is currently in production.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starring Kemper, Burgess, Krakowski and Carol Kane, was one of Netflix’s first hit comedy series.

The show has been among Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed shows. It has earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including best series for its first three seasons. The comedy also quickly became viral with pop culture parodies of Beyonce’s Lemonade album and songs like, “Pinot Noir.”

Deadline reports that after four seasons and more than 50 episodes, those involved with creating the series decided it was time to wrap up.

Fey and Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner for Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears.