‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 Premieres May 30 on Netflix

Netflix has announced that the release of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 will come in two parts, with the first half due out on May 30 2018.

The streaming service is dropping six new episodes of its beloved original sitcom in the spring, promising that the second half of the season will be available to stream later in the year. There’s no word yet on when that second dump will be, but many have pointed out that Netflix may be using the chance for a second marketing push, so the holidays are a likely bet.

Kimmy Schmidt isn’t the first show to get its season split up on Netflix, though it might be the most popular one so far. Both seasons of The Ranch have been released in a similar fashion, as well as the most recent season of Fuller House. Amazon Prime Video is doing the same, as the second half of the first season of their original series The Tick is coming next week.

Unfortunately for avid TV binge-watchers, the days of getting an entire season in one day might be over on Netflix. The staggered release allows them to capitalize on more advertising, and gives them twice as many chances to draw new or lapsed fans in with marketing before the show sinks into the mire of options on the streaming service.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is an absurd take on the small-town-girl-in-the-big-city archetype. It stars Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski. It was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and is written by many of the same minds that worked on 30 Rock.

The show’s third season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, and fans have been dying to see where it will go next. After a season of struggling with his true feelings and motives for wanting a serious relationship, Titus decided to make a grand gesture to try to win Mikey back. Meanwhile, Kimmy came within inches of dream of becoming a crossing guard, and she vowed not to give up.

Six new episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be streaming on Netflix on May 30, with seven more to come later in 2018.