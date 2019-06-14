‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’: Netflix Adds Daniel Radcliffe to Interactive Special

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will get a dose of magic for its upcoming interactive special.

The beloved Netflix series announced Thursday Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will join the cast for its upcoming special, set to be released in 2020.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Variety, the special will follow Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure yet across three states. Similar to the streaming service’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch movie and other interactive series, viewers will have the chance to make choices on behalf of the characters and take them down different story options, which will include different jokes.

In addition to Radcliffe’s casting, Netflix teased the return of Kimmy’s kidnapper, the Rev. Dr. Richard Dany Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm) during the special. Returning cast for the internet special includes Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Netflix first announced the special in May, three months after releasing the final set of episodes of the comedy series.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new Interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” Fey announced at the time. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Netflix announced the end of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt last year, with the fourth and final season split in two parts.

“We came into the season not necessarily thinking that way,” Carlock said at the time. “But in the past few months, we’ve been thinking [the series] is heading toward its conclusion.”

“We were never quite sure what the life of the show wanted to be,” he added. “When we split up this fourth season into kind of a fourth and a fifth — just in the boring, most practical way, you could think of them as two short seasons — one wouldn’t be coming out until 2019, so it just felt like the right time to pull up stakes since we were kind of pushing ourselves into next year.”

Over four seasons, the show earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including best comedy series, but was shut out of any wins. The series is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix.