‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Fans Are Not Pleased Netflix Is Ending the Series

Netflix is nearly done “making the world a Kimmier place,” and fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are not ready for the series to end.

Following news that Netflix Original Series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the zany comedy following a girl rescued after spending 15 years in a cult, will be ending after its fourth season, with a possible movie to wrap up the series, fans of the show are taking to social media to mourn the loss of yet another series.

“I’m really distraught that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is ending and the final season is coming out in a few weeks,” one Twitter user expressed their grief.

“Waking up to the news that The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is ending just ruined my morning,” another person commented.

For some users, the end of the series puts a dark shadow over the remainder of the year.

Other fans were too in shock to react in any way other than gifs of their favorite character: Titus.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will launch in two parts. The first, consisting of six episodes, will be available May 30, with the remaining seven episodes premiering at a later date.

Netflix earlier released first-look images from the new season, along with a brand new promo for the season, which will reportedly follow Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and Jacqueline as they start their new careers, while Titus (Titus Burgess) moves forward with his love life.

The streaming service picked up the single-camera comedy series, originally piloted and given a 13-episode series order at NBC, with a two-season pickup ahead of its debut. The move gave Netflix instant credibility when showing a series created by one of television’s most beloved writers, Tina Fey.

The series has been among Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed shows, making its sudden end surprising. It has earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including best series for its first three seasons. The comedy also quickly became viral with pop culture parodies of Beyonce’s Lemonade album and songs like “Pinot Noir.”

However, it has been reported that after four seasons and more than 50 episodes, those involved with creating the series decided it was time to wrap up.

The series follows Kimmy Schmidt as she continues to adjust to life in the 21st century after spending many years locked in a bunker by a crazy man. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon; her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White; and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper.

Fey and Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner for Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears.