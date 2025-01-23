‘Twin Peaks’ Streaming Guide: How to Watch Seasons 1 and 2, ‘The Return’ and ‘Fire Walk With Me’

For those who want to watch Twin Peaks following the death of co-creator David Lynch, it’s not going to be easy. Premiering in 1990 on ABC, the series follows an investigation led by Kyle MacLachlan’s FBI special agent Dale Cooper into the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). Feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me released in 1992 after the original run and served as a prequel. The series then returned in 2017 for a revived third season, Twin Peaks: The Return on Showtime.

The mystery drama’s original two-season run is available for free on the ad-supported streamer Pluto TV on-demand. Unfortunately, The Return is not streaming on Pluto TV and it’s unknown if it will be added on at a later time. Since it isn’t technically part of the original run, it might make it a little harder to secure rights even despite having the first two seasons. At the very least, the original run plus the 18-episode The Return are streaming on Paramount+.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

As for Fire Walk with Me, the film is available on Max. The prequel revolves around the investigation into the murder of Pamela Gidley’s Teresa Banks and the last seven days in the life of Laura Palmer. Most of the original cast reprised their roles, but most of the scenes were unfortunately cut. Starring in the film alongside Lee were Moria Kelly, David Bowie, Chris Isaak, Harry Dean Stanton, Ray Wise, and MacLachlan. On top of writing the screenplay with Robert Engels, Lynch directed the flick.

Twin Peaks starred an ensemble cast that also included Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Richard Beymer, Sherilyn Fenn, Peggy Lipton, James Marshal, Joan Chen, Piper Laurie, Russ Tamblyn, among others. Meanwhile, The Return took place 25 years after the events of the original series, with plenty of connections to that original investigation into Laura Palmer’s murder. Much of the cast returned for the new season, which received critical acclaim and much praise.

Whether or not there will ever be a place where Twin Peaks’ original run, Fire Walk with Me, and The Return are streaming is hard to tell, but at the very least, all of them are streaming on some platform, which is certainly better than nothing. Additionally, Paramount+ is honoring Lynch with both Twin Peaks and The Return by having “Remembering David Lynch” on both show pages. It’s the best time to do a Twin Peaks marathon.