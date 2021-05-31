'Twin Peaks' Fans Can't Believe Netflix Is Removing Show After 10 Years
Twin Peaks fans are pouring one out for the series' presence on Netflix. According to several fans online, the series will leave the streaming platform for the first time in a decade. The classic cult series from 1990 originally aired on ABC and came from Eraserhead director David Lynch and Hill Street Blues writer Mark Frost.
The series was a staple on Netflix and introduced it to a lot of the modern audience, helping to spark the creation of Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017, an 18-part limited series that picked up where the original had ended. Fans of Lynch are currently awaiting the arrival of his new project on Netflix, though the departure of Twin Peaks has many noting it likely has no connection to the upcoming project.
Much like that gum you like, Twin Peaks came back into style thanks to the streaming platform. But its exit doesn't mean that going to come to an end. The series is still available on Paramount+ and is owned by CBS Television Distribution and Showtime, the home for the third season "return" of the series.
Fans of Twin Peaks took to social media to share their annoyance at Netflix's decision to drop the series after its incredibly long tenure in queues across the streaming platform. Fans have until the end of June to watch the series or rewatch it, but only after they finish venting on social media. Scroll down to see what some fans are saying.
"Netflix getting rid of Mad Men last year and now Twin Peaks in June is my villain origin story, one fan wrote on Twitter about the decision.
"First Lost, then The Office, now Twin Peaks?! STOP GETTING RID OF ALL MY FAVORITE SHOWS," another noted, revealing how their favorite shows keep getting snatched.
"my question for YOU netflix is: why would i EVER skip the twin peaks theme you dumb son of a b—h stupid motherf—!!!!!! stop ASKING me," a third wrote, referencing how many have watched the series on Netflix and are used to the issue now.
"Now that Twin Peaks is announced to be leaving Netflix in July, that might be my next pick. Now or never," another user saying something many should be saying, especially if they haven't watched.
"Twin Peaks is leaving Netflix, in other news mysterious fires have broken out at Netflix headquarters," the owls are not what they seem at Netflix headquarters, apparently.
"[Twin Peaks] is leaving netflix this month just a warning to all my fellow lynch fans," A helpful Lynch fan wrote to cheer on other members of the fanbase.
