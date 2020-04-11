‘Twin Peaks’ Creator David Lynch Talks Hope For ‘Much Kinder’ World After Coronavirus Quarantine

David Lynch has hope for the world after coronavirus. The eccentric filmmaker who helped create Twin Peaks believes that things may be better when the social distancing guidelines are lifted. He shared this decidedly optimistic viewpoint in an interview with Indiewire.

“For some reason, we were going down the wrong path and Mother Nature just said, ‘Enough already, we’ve got to stop everything,’” Lynch said. “This is going to last long enough to lead to some kind of new way of thinking.” While he didn’t offer many specifics about what that could entail. However, he said it would be both “more spiritual” and “much kinder.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world,” Lynch continued. “Solutions to these problems are going to come and life’s going to be very good. The movies will come back. Everything will spring back and in a much better way probably.”

The director was also filled with advice for everyone who’s currently self-quarantining and looking for something to do besides make homemade face masks.

“They can draw, they can paint, they can build small things, they can write lyrics, they can write poems, they can write stories that can later be filmed, they can play games, they can invent games,” Lynch said. “So many things can happen in a small space, they can invent new recipes and cooking things. It’s an opportunity for a bunch of different experiments.”

Lynch is no stranger to “different experiments” himself. The notoriously eccentric filmmaker released a short film on Netflix back in January on his 74th birthday. The 17-minute short, What Did Jack Do?, is 17 minutes of Lynch interrogating a monkey who’s been suspected of murder.

The monkey also dons superimposed fake lips when he replies to Lynch, who plays the detective assigned to the case. The crime in question involves some kind of murdered chicken and is loaded with assorted food puns. Of course, to add to the off-beat atmosphere it was filmed entirely in black and white.

Throughout his career, Lynch has been nominated for four Academy Awards, three for Best Director for 1980s The Elephant Man, 1986’s Blue Velvet and Mullholland Drive in 2001 and one for Best Adapted Screenplay, again for The Elephant Man. In October, Lynch received an honorary Oscar for his career.

The original run of Twin Peaks is available to stream on Hulu. The revival series, Twin Peaks: The Return, is available on Showtime.