Twin Peaks Fan Theory Says Season 3 May be a Fire Walk With Me Redux

Twin Peaks is returning to the airwaves again, hopefully to tie-off the dangling threads left by season 2, way back in 1991. As the show has neared, fan excitement for David Lynch’s strange world of murder, mystery, sexual abuse, and eccentric characters has really started to build. Of course there has been a lot more mystery than facts surrounding Twin Peaks season – including a new (and potentially explosive) fan theory going around.

According to a write up over at Birth.Movies.Death, Twin Peaks season 3 will actually be a remake (or “redux,” “re-imagining,” “spiritual sequel” or some other related term) of the 1992 movie Fire Walk With Me, which came out after the original TV series ended, but served as a prequel to that show.

Theory and speculation about a connection between Twin Peaks season 3 and Fire Walk With Me started back at the TCA panel in January, where Lynch said:

“One last clue: the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, he says, is very important to understanding what’s coming May 21.”

Some fans are taking that statement in a more literal sense, with the theory that Lynch is telling people to re-watch Fire Walk With Me because it will be the direct blueprint for Twin Peaks season 3. At the same time, other fans speculate that Lynch will actually do what David Lynch often does, and completely subvert expectations by crafting a season 3 of Twin Peaks that no one expects.

Either way, there were also some new details about Twin Peaks season 3 revealed in a big feature at Variety – details that more dedicated fans than us may be able to piece together and compare to the plotline of Fire Walk With Me:

New Twin Peaks Season 3 Details

The season was originally a 400-page blueprint that Lynch Hand-delivered.

Season 3 will take place in three different parts of the US that will eventually be pulled together, presumably in Twin Peaks (Fire Walk With Me also had several locales outside of Twin Peaks).

There will be over 200 characters – a mix of old favorites and newcomers.

Lynch’s character in the show will play a “prominent” role.

Twin Peaks season 3 will bring back some familiar faces 25 years later including Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse), and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

Twin Peaks, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT on Showtime.

