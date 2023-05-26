'Twilight' Movies Find New Streaming Home

It has been 15 years since the battle between Team Edward and Team Jacob first came to the big screen with the 2008 theatrical debut of Twilight, and now the battle is set to continue next month when The Twilight Saga film series finds a new streaming home. Hulu is set to add all five Twilight movies to its content catalog in June, it was revealed this month when the streamer released the full list of titles arriving next month.

Based on the eponymous book series by Stephenie Meyer, The Twilight Saga consists of five films – Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Currently, only Breaking Dawn – Part 2, which generated the highest box office revenue of all five films, is available for streaming, the movie currently part of Showtime's offerings. However, all of that is set to change when the complete saga arrives on Hulu on Thursday, June 1.

The film franchise's move to Hulu comes amid exciting news for Twihards. In April, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lionsgate Television is eyeing a Twilight TV series. The TV adaptation, which has not yet officially been confirmed, is said to be in the early stages of development and does not yet have a network or platform. A writer also has not been found. Sources told THR that Lionsgate Television "plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package," but there is currently no timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers. Former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig and Wyck Godfrey are attached to the series as executive producers.

Both the books and films center around the love story of Bella, a human, and Edwards, a vampire frozen in time at the age of 17. After relocating from Arizona to Forks, Washington, Bella's life is turned upside down when she meets Edward, whom she soon discovers is a vampire. The two quickly fall in love, but their relationship faces challenges not only from other supernatural forces but also from a love triangle including Jacob Black. The film franchise sparked a cultural phenomenon and collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide.

The Twilight Saga stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, Billie Burke as Charlie Swan, Nikki Reed as Rosalie, Ashley Greene as Alice, Peter Facinelli as Carlisle, Elizabeth Reaser as Esme, Kellan Lutz as Emmett, and Jackson Rathbone as Jasper. Mackenzie Foy, meanwhile, starred in the final film as Renesmee.