Austin Creed — a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (or King Woods) — is no stranger to working live TV. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t mess up every now and then. Case and point, the New Day member got some terms mixed up on a recent episode of G4TV’s Attack of the Show!, and the moment is going viral. Creed is a regular personality on the recently relaunched G4TV, appearing on shows like AOTS! and Xplay in various capacities. In one recent episode that aired live on Twitch/YouTube (and taped for a later TV broadcast), Creed participated in a series of carnival games where he got certain parts of the human body mixed up.

In the bit, Creed and the AOTS! co-hosts — Kevin Pereira, Kassem “Kassem G” Gharaibeh, Gina Darling and Will Neff — were playing cornhole. The twist was the that cornhole board featured the visage of recurring AOTS! character Drunkle Ted with his mouth wide open. Ahead of one turn, Creed declared, “Drunkle, watch your vulva!,” mixing up the terms “uvula” and “vulva.” The uvula is the tissue that hangs from the roof of your mouth; the vulva is the outside part of female genitalia. The other stars quickly noticed the mistake and burst out in laughter as an embarrassed Woods tried to move things along.

After cracking up his co-hosts and the live audience, Creed’s blooper carried over to TikTok. A clip of the moment has been watched more than 966,000 times and liked more than 73,000 times on the social media platform. While a slip-up like this could lead to some heat if it occurred on a family-friendly WWE broadcast, it was embraced and celebrated on AOTS!. The show is known for its weird, wacky and sometimes crude humor, so Woods’ flub led to more laughs than gasps.

Creed’s King Woods character is currently off WWE television due to a real-life leg injury (hence why he was on a knee scooter in the aforementioned clip). While his New Day cohorts Kofi Kingston and Big E have been holding things down on Smackdown, he’s maintained a streak of regular appearances on G4. He helped reveal the Superstar ratings for the video game WWE 2K22 on the network while regularly appearing in videos such as Xplay’s review of Crossfire X, an episode the AOTS! spinoff Vibe Check, and The Kickback, the network’s Black History Month special that aired on Friday.