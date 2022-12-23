'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Teases Intensely Wicked Fun in First Star-Studded Trailer

The last two years have sparked many of us to conjure up ideas and dreams for a beach getaway but the latest Knives Out film might have you thinking twice. In the highly anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 smash hit Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc played dashingly by Daniel Craig, travels to Greece hoping to peel back layers on a mystery involving a whole new roster of suspects. While the fantasy vacation might look appealing to the naked eye, there's a killer twist just begging to be unraveled. In the film's first official teaser trailer released Thursday morning, audiences got a hint of what to expect from the sequel.

With Johnson returning as director, he told Netflix earlier this summer that the film's eclectic casting approach was like "throwing a dinner party," inviting as many vibrant personalities as possible. "You try and invite people that you like," he said in a press release. "But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

Holding the bunch together is Craig, whose character audiences will get a better chance at knowing in the sequel. "In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas' character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end," Johnson said. "So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson with Dave Bautista. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com earlier this summer, Odom teased what fans can expect from the film, admitting it would be another stellar delivery from Johnson. "All I can say is fans of the original — Rian is trying to deliver another good yarn, another whodunnit. It was just an incredible ensemble, a real murderers' row, pardon the pun. But we had the best time and I'm as excited to see it as you are, really, because if any of the joy from the set shows up on the screen, I think we'll be in good shape."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix on Dec. 23 and will be available to watch in select theaters this holiday season.