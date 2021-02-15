✖

After just one season, Amazon Prime Video has canceled its sci-fi comedy series Truth Seekers. Created by longtime collaborators, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost of the famed Cornetto Trilogy — Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End — the ghost-hunting comedy's ending was revealed by Frost who took to Instagram in a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend to announce the news.

"Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season," Frost wrote of the surprise cancellation as reported by Deadline before the video post was removed. "Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me. We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. It's a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn't, are you happy now? Happy now?"

Written and executive-produced by Frost and Pegg, alongside Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, the half-hour series followed a group of misfit paranormal investigators who would check out allegedly haunted locations in the U.K. With the investigators using homemade gadgets and stream their adventures online, the unexplained phenomena they experienced in each case become "more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly." The end of the series now caps its entire run at just eight episodes. In addition to Pegg and Frost starring, Truth Seekers included the likes of Malcolm McDowell, Emma D'Arcy and Susan Wokoma.

While talking to Sky News ahead of the series premiere last October, Frost opened up about his dynamic with Pegg on working with genre-blending movies and projects. "I think the feeling of being made to laugh and the feeling of being made afraid, they're kind of similar feelings, it's a feeling of being out of control, in a way," he said. "You have to make the horror frightening and you have to make the comedy funny, and neither can suffer at the expense of the other. Our society now is about controlling every aspect of our lives, so for someone remotely to have the ability to make you burst out laughing, or need to do a wee, is kind of exciting."

Frost went on to share how those experiences the two shared would result in a TV show they were both so proud of. "It was just two lonely, single men looking for some kind of thrill on a Saturday night," he said at the time. "We always loved horror films and mysteries and The X-Files and so it just seemed like when one of us said, 'Hey, why don't we drive to a cemetery and see if we can find the spirits?' It was like, 'All right.' We never saw anything, but we would always end up running back to the car screaming, desperately needing to wee, and that was good, that was nice, I like that feeling."

