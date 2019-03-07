‘Triple Frontier’: 16 Photos From Charlie Hunnam and Ben Affleck’s Netflix Movie

Netflix’s Triple Frontier arrived in select theaters on March 6 and will stream globally on Netflix on March 13, with the action thriller starring Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.

Triple Frontier is a heist film that follows five friends and military veterans who team up to rob a South American drug lord. Naturally, things don’t exactly go to plan, with various events unfolding and causing all kinds of chaos that Affleck and Co. must deal with if they want to stay alive and keep the millions of dollars they’re trying to take from their target. While the men are driven by some sort of desire for the greater good, they’re also driven by greed, and their loyalties to one another are tested as they make the major money grab.

Is that Garrett Hedlund in camoflauge gear holding a gun, his watch glinting in the hazy light? Or is it simply another pile of shrubbery in the South American jungle? Stream Triple Frontier to find out.

Pedro Pascal appears to be in full heist mode as he makes his way through an elegant home whose owners clearly never got around to hanging up some of their artwork.

Ben Affleck looks extremely worried as he leads a donkey through the jungle — maybe he’s worried about the heavy load the donkey is carrying, or maybe he’s just wondering if he forgot to turn the oven off.

Garrett Hedlund is now out of the bushes and gazing at something off-camera, which we cannot see unless we watch Triple Frontier.

Charlie Hunnam looks cold and stressed out, but he also looks to be reclining on what are possibly duffel bags filled with money, so he seems to be doing okay, all things considered.

The duffel bags are gone and have been replaced by a chair, so while Hunnam’s comfort level is up, he’s also holding a gun, which suggests danger is imminent.

Pedro Pascal stares at something unseen in the dead of night, a gash on his face indicating that he has recently gotten himself into some sort of very literal scrape.

The film is Netflix’s play at blockbuster-level action, though there won’t be much action in this scene if the house turns out to be empty.

Adria Arjona plays Yovanna, who is seen in the kitchen of a restaurant having what looks to be a very serious conversation with Isaac’s Pope.

It’s now Isaac’s turn to broodingly gaze off-camera, though since he appears to be wearing a bulletproof vest in this photo, he’s probably also holding a gun.

Is this the Ocean’s 11 moment where they plan the heist? Which one is Danny Ocean? Which one is Brad Pitt? Will Julia Roberts make a cameo?

Scene: Ben Affleck stares into a smoldering tower of flames. Is he burning money? A person? His Batman mask?

Yovanna and Pope have moved from the kitchen to a meat rack, though they’re clearly still discussing a pressing issue.

“In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion sleeps tonight (A-weema-weh, a-weema-weh, a-weema-weh, a-weema-weh).”

Isaac and Affleck are still in their vests and gear, but it’s now daytime, which probably means that they heisted all night and are now attempting to figure out just how they’re going to transport all of that money they stole.

Everyone’s in casual clothes looking clean! Theory: this is the end of the movie where they’ve pulled off the heist and are standing at the Bellagio in Las Vegas together before all going their separate ways, but since it’s the jungle they’re all about to drive off together instead because every heist film can’t end the same way.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Melinda Sue Gordon