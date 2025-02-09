Why NBC Rebroadcasting First-Ever ‘SNL’ Over New Episode

Saturday Night Live is going back to the beginning with its latest celebration of the 50th anniversary. TheWrap reports NBC will rebroadcast the very first episode on Saturday, Feb. 15. Originally airing on Oct. 11, 1975 under the name Saturday Night, the episode was hosted by stand-up comedian George Carlin with musical guests Billy Preston and Janice Ian. The episode airs the night before the three-hour anniversary special, answering the question as to why the special was airing on a Sunday rather than Saturday.

The original SNL cast consisted of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Gilda Radner, Andy Kaufman, and Jim Henson. Prior to the episode’s broadcast at 11:30 p.m. ET, NBC will air an encore of the music documentary Ladies and Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music at 8 p.m. ET.

Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 — Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

The rebroadcast is just the latest way that NBC is celebrating 50 years of Saturday Night Live. Peacock also premiered the four-part documentary SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night in January. The NBCUniversal streamer will also be premiering the concert special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, on Feb. 14. Hosted by former cast member Jimmy Fallon, the live special will be filmed at Radio City Music Hall and feature performances from dozens of artists, including Backstreet Boys, Chris Martin, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, The B-52s, and The Roots.

As previously mentioned, the first episode’s rebroadcast will be airing the night before SNL50: The Anniversary Special. While not too much has been revealed about what it will all consist of, the first wave of guests have been announced, including Miley Cyrus, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, and many more. Saturday Night Live is going above and beyond for this milestone anniversary, and it seems like the celebrations and surprises just won’t stop.

Fans can actually watch the first episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock, along with all 50 seasons. 2024’s Jason Reitman-directed Saturday Night, which tells the story of the 90 minutes leading up to the first episode, is streaming now on Netflix. Otherwise, those interested can watch the first-ever episode on NBC on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET. Who knows what other celebrations and surprises will be in store for the 50th anniversary because it seems like it just won’t stop.