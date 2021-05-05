'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2: Everything to Know

Too Hot to Handle became an instant hit after it premiered on Netflix in April of 2020. The show involves a group of single men and women who must give up sex in order to win the grand prize. Considering that it's been over a year since the first season premiered, you're likely wondering when you can expect to see Season 2. While an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed, the show will reportedly air sometime this summer.

Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle featured an exciting cast of singles, including Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, and Chloe Veitch, the latter of whom appeared on Season 2 of fellow Netflix series The Circle. During the course of the season, the contestants were tasked with giving up sex in order to win the $100,000 prize. The group received penalties for every sexual act that took place during the season, with their prize money depleted for every infraction. Ultimately, after having a good amount of their prize money removed, the contestants all split $75,000.

Since Too Hot to Handle made such a splash on the streaming service, it's no surprise that Season 2 is on its way soon. What do you need to know about the season?