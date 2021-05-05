'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2: Everything to Know
Too Hot to Handle became an instant hit after it premiered on Netflix in April of 2020. The show involves a group of single men and women who must give up sex in order to win the grand prize. Considering that it's been over a year since the first season premiered, you're likely wondering when you can expect to see Season 2. While an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed, the show will reportedly air sometime this summer.
Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle featured an exciting cast of singles, including Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, and Chloe Veitch, the latter of whom appeared on Season 2 of fellow Netflix series The Circle. During the course of the season, the contestants were tasked with giving up sex in order to win the $100,000 prize. The group received penalties for every sexual act that took place during the season, with their prize money depleted for every infraction. Ultimately, after having a good amount of their prize money removed, the contestants all split $75,000.
Since Too Hot to Handle made such a splash on the streaming service, it's no surprise that Season 2 is on its way soon. What do you need to know about the season?
Season 2 and Season 3?
In January, Variety reported that Too Hot to Handle was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. Both of the seasons were reportedly filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic in Turks & Caicos. Brandon Riegg, the vice president of unscripted and documentary series for Netflix, released a statement at the time noting how "thrilled" the streaming service is to release two upcoming seasons of the hit show. Riegg stated, “Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”prevnext
Release Date
As previously mentioned, an exact release date for Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle has yet to be revealed. Although, back in March, Netflix revealed that the season will premiere sometime in June. Like fellow series The Circle, Too Hot to Handle will be dropping episodes weekly instead of all at once. This is a bit of a change from Season 1 of the show, which released all eight episodes on the same day.prev