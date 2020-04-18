Netflix Users Complain About ‘Running Out’ of Things to Watch During Quarantine

With the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing expected to go on for at least several more months, many people are complaining about "running out" of movies and shows to watch on Netflix. After being sequestered inside for over a month in many cases, some people are finally finishing their watchlists or coming to the end of their big binge-watches. Some are looking for recommendations, while others are looking for an escape.

At this point, I feel like I’m running out of things to watch on Netflix lol — Jon Estranero (@jon_estranero) April 18, 2020

In truth, it is not likely that anyone is really "running out" of shows to stream, though they could well be out of shows that match their interest. Netflix alone has hours and hours of content, but it runs the gamut of target demographics, and no one can be expected to get into all of it. Some people might be able to kill a few hours by trying out a new streaming service, as many of them are offering extended free trials right now. However, carrying on the subscription may be another matter, with thousands of Americans out of work.

If nothing else, "running out of Netflix" to watch has awakened some peoples' creativity and sense of humor, as they remark on the absurdity of their predicament on social media. Here is some of the best of Twitter users coming to the end of their Netflix queue.