Tom Hanks Movie Reportedly Sets New Viewership Record for Apple TV+

Tom Hanks’ new movie Finch has set a new record for Apple TV+. Premiering on the streaming platform on Friday, Nov. 5, the movie has become the largest opening-weekend release ever for Apple TV+, stealing the title previously held by Hanks’ WWII thriller Greyhound, according to Deadline.

Citing unnamed sources, the outlet reported Thursday, just a week out from Finch’s debut, that the Miguel Sapochnik-directed apocalyptic drama “more than doubled its opening day audience as the weekend progressed.” The film premiered in more than 100 countries and “generated the largest opening weekend ever on the two-year-old Apple TV+.” Apple, which like other streaming companies is hush-hush about audience number specifics, hasn’t confirmed the record-setting debut weekend itself, and Deadline‘s sources didn’t reveal any specific data figures, meaning it is unclear just how many people have viewed the film.

The news comes somewhat as a shock, as Finch didn’t receive the best ratings. The film currently has just a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and ahead of the film’s release, it received just a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. That score has since risen to 74% after 123 reviews aggregated. In their review for Vanity Fair, Richard Lawson wrote, “knowing that Finch was at one time destined for the big screen only adds to the film’s doleful aura, the presiding sense of a once glittering thing lost to the tumult and wear of time.”

Finch stars Hanks as one in a trio of characters – compromised of a man (Hanks), a dog, and a robot – who form an unlikely family amid an apocalyptic backdrop. Hanks’ Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event, has lived in an underground bunker for a decade and has “built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.” Determined to ensure that Goodyear will be cared for after he’s gone, Finch creates a robot to watch over his beloved canine, and as “the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.” Miguel Sapochnik directs Finch from a screenplay written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, with Hanks starring alongside Caleb Landry Jones, who voices the robot.

Finch is now available for streaming on Apple TV+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here. The streaming has an upcoming slate of several highly-anticipated titles, with Apple TV+ having secured the rights to Swan Song with Mahershala Ali and Naomi Harris, Emancipation with Will Smith, and Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.