Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Walk out of ‘SNL’ Anniversary Concert During Jimmy Fallon Bit

The Saturday Night Live concert special commemorating its 50th anniversary aired on Peacock Friday night, and while it was filled with many stars, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson hilariously walked out during it. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was hosted by former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon and at one point, he was reminding the audience that they were not at an awards show and no awards would be handed out.

Although it seemed pretty self-explanatory given that the word “Concert” was in the title and not the word “Awards,” Fallon still had to make sure people knew. Unfortunately, not everyone knew, as Hanks and wife Wilson jokingly got up behind Fallon and walked out. Of course, it was all in good fun, and the audience laughed as they walked out while Fallon was saying that it wasn’t their fault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hanks has hosted Saturday Night Live a total of 10 times and, more or less, originated the Five-Timers Club when he hosted his fifth time in December 1990. The club has now become a big part of SNL history, and whenever a celebrity hosts for the fifth time, they are inducted into the elite club, which usually includes a fun sketch during the opening monologue of members of said club. The last time Hanks hosted was in April 2020 which was billed as Saturday Night Live At Home during lockdown. He most recently appeared on the series in December 2024, when Martin Short became a member of the Five-Timers Club.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were not the only ones to have some jokes throughout the night. Former cast member Tracy Morgan called out creator Lorne Michaels for disrespecting him when he asked about the anniversary, with Michaels at first saying he didn’t know him and then later telling him to park Tina Fey’s car.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert featured a variety of musical acts and special guests, live from Radio City Musical Hall in New York City. The 50th anniversary festivities continue tomorrow night when SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs on NBC, three hours during primetime. Hanks will be making an appearance during the special, but it’s safe to assume that he won’t be walking out of this one. Unless he’s somehow once again led to believe they will be handing out awards. It all starts Sunday, Feb. 16with the red carpet at 7 p.m. ET and the anniversary special at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.