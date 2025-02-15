Bill Murray Surprises at ‘SNL50’ Concert By Reprising Classic Character

Saturday Night Live’s concert special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, brought out plenty of musical guests and surprises, including Bill Murray reprising a fan-favorite character. Via Deadline, the former SNL cast member took the stage Friday night at Radio City Music Hall to reprise his character Nick Valentine, a lounge singer from his SNL days, alongside Paul Shaffer on piano.

The surprises didn’t stop there. After a funny monologue that was in true Nick Valentine fashion (and even included a nod to the romantic holiday that was not, in fact, named after him), Murray was joined by fellow alums Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, and Cecily Strong, who were in ‘60s chic backup singer outfits and joined him for a rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By.” Afterwards, Murray introduced Eddie Vedder.

Murray was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1977 to 1980 and hosted five times, officially joining the elite Five-Timers Club in 1999. His latest appearance was in January 2018, when he made a brief cameo. As of now, he is not among the alums returning for SNL50: The Anniversary Special tomorrow, but there are likely many surprises in store and plenty of people planning to pop up that haven’t yet been announced. It’s possible that Murray could make an appearance, but at the very least, seeing Nick Valentine again during The Homecoming Concert.

Meanwhile, the concert special, which was hosted by former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon, also featured the Backstreet Boys, The B-52s, The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Arcade Fire, Chris Martin, and many more. Other SNL alums to make appearances include Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Fred Armisen, and Tracy Morgan, who even jokingly called out creator Lorne Michaels for disrespecting him when it came to the 50th anniversary.

Pictured: (l-r) Paul Shaffer, Bill Murray as Nick Summers during the ‘Nick Summers’ skit on April 16, 1977 — Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

As previously mentioned, the SNL50 celebrations continue. After NBC rebroadcasts the first-ever Saturday Night Live episode tonight, the three-hour primetime anniversary special will premiere tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET, following the red carpet at 7 p.m. ET. The special will include many celebrity guests and SNL alums, and there is no telling what will all go down during it. 50 is a pretty big milestone, and it will be exciting to see what happens.

In the meantime, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is streaming on Peacock along with SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music.