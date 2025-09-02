‘Tires’ Star Joins ‘SNL’ Cast

A Tires star is joining Saturday Night Live.

Variety reports that Veronika Slowikowska will be a featured player in the upcoming 51st season of the variety sketch series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of her addition comes on the heels of four cast departures last week as SNL prepares for its post-anniversary season. Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner have all exited. Meanwhile, Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also been added to the featured players roster, alongside Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Tommy Brennan.

TIRES SEASON 2. Veronika Slowikowska as Kelly in Episode 207 of Tires Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Slowikowska is best known as Kelly in the Shane Gillis workplace comedy Tires on Netflix. Kelly is a catering coworker whom Shane has a crush on. She made her introduction in the second season, which premiered in June. Whether or not she’ll be coming back for Season 3 is unknown, as the show received the greenlight for a new season in July. Alongside Gillis and Slowikowska, Tires also stars Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, and Thomas Haden Church. Gillis, Gerben, and John McKeever created Tires, which initially started out as a pilot on Gillis’ YouTube channel in 2019.

Along with Tires, Slowikowska has frequently posted comedy sketches on her Instagram, meaning she is the perfect fit for a sketch comedy show like SNL. On the acting side, she can also be seen in Poker Face, Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, EXMas, Popcorn for Dinner, EZRA, I Like Movies, Homeschooled, Nurses, What We Do in the Shadows, Degrassi: Next Class, and See No Evil, among others. Slowikowska also wrote two episodes of EZRA in 2022 on Out TV.

(L to R) Shane Gillis as Shane and Veronika Slowikowska in Episode 203 of ‘Tires.’ (Credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, now that five people have been added to the cast of Saturday Night Live, more departures are likely coming. Who will be next to leave is unknown. It’s also not even known if this is it for the new additions. SNL could very well add more to the cast. Last season brought on Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline for featured players, and with Wakim out, it’s hard to predict where Padilla and Wickline stand. The only confirmed returning cast member is James Austin Johnson, who will continue to portray President Donald Trump.

SNL is going to look a lot different when the new season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 4, but with Slowikowska joining, it should be pretty entertaining. More cast announcements are expected, and there’s no telling who will be leaving, staying, or joining.