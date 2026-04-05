‘Tires’ Adds 6 Actors to Recurring Cast

Tires’ recurring cast is growing.

According to Deadline, six actors are joining Season 3 of the Netflix comedy.

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Co-created, written, and executive produced by Shane Gillis, Tires premiered in May 2024. It follows Steven Gerben’s Will, the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, who attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).

TIRES SEASON 2. Shane Gillis as Shane in Episode 202 of Tires Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Along with Gillis, executive producers and writers include co-creators Gerben and John McKeever. McKeever also directs. Additional executive producers are Brandon James for Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management, and Becky Astphan. Tires also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias.

Sofia Hasmik

Pictured: Sofia Hasmik as Allison (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Sofia Hasmik will play Lucy, “a blunt, witty bartender with a magnetic charm. Lucy’s laid-back lifestyle and liberal views clash with Shane’s rigidity, even when the two find themselves drawn to each other.”

She can currently be seen as Dr. Nazely Toomarian on The Pitt and is best known for her role as Chrissy Beppo on Superman & Lois. Hasmik can also be seen in The Neighborhood, Lurker, All the Bright Places, Mad About You, Bad Samaritan, and Hello, My Name Is Doris.

Bobby Lee

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bobby Lee is Ricky, “Ricky, a slightly unkempt and often chaotic tire company higher-up who throws his weight around as the boss’s son.”

He is best known for his stand-up comedy and was a cast member on MADtv from 2001 to 2009. He starred alongside Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson in the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together and also appeared in the films Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Pineapple Express, and The Dictator. Lee most recently lent his voice to the animated movie GOAT, which released in theaters on Feb. 13.

Billy Magnussen

Pictured: Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford. (Photo by Michael Parmelee/CBS via Getty Images)

Billy Magnussen is playing Taylor, “a charismatic, self-made entrepreneur with alpha energy. Taylor moves through life with effortless charm and high-octane confidence.”

Recent notable roles for Magnussen includes Pleakley in the 2025 live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, Adam in The Franchise and Ben Brandt in Road House. He will next be seen in AMC’s The Audacity, premiering on April 12. Additional credits include Violent Ends, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Black Mirror, Reunion, Lift, Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind, Spy Kids: Armageddon, Coup!, and Made for Love.

Taylor Misiak

GOING DUTCH: Taylor Misiak in “Farmer”s Mark-tet Offensive” of GOING DUTCH airing Thursday, Jan. 22 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Taylor Misiak portrays Jill, “Shane’s former high school girlfriend. When they cross paths again, their familiar banter resurfaces, and their chemistry remains undeniable.”

She currently stars in the Fox comedy Going Dutch as Captain Maggie Quinn and is also known for her voice role as Yasmine/info desk woman in Ten Year Old Tom and her role as Ally in Dave. Misiak can also be seen in Redux Redux, Players, I Feel Bad, American Vandal, and We Are CVNTS.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

(Photo by Dusana Risovic/SHE Media via Getty Images)

As of now, details surrounding who Jamie Lynn Sigler is playing are being kept under wraps.

Sigler has done a lot throughout her career, but she is perhaps best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on the HBO hit The Sopranos. She is also known for Entourage, I Do, Dark Ride, The Man in the Window, Big Sky, Beef House, Justice, The Christmas Note, and Guys with Kids.

Dan Soder

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Dan Soder is set to portray Frank, “a classic car collector who trusts Cal (Chris O’Connor) to handle their upkeep.”

He is best known for his role as Mafee in the Showtime series Billions. Additional credits include Intra Quest, Paradise PD, Drunk Parents, Tarantula, Inside Amy Schumer, It Had to Be You, and Trainwreck.