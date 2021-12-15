Tim McGraw Shares Sneak Peek at ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Tim McGraw recently shared a sneak peek at the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which makes its debut this month. Over on Twitter, Mcgraw shared a photo of himself standing in a spacious field with a beautiful view of the sky visible in the background. The musician-turned-actor noted that this is what a “sunrise” looks like where they are filming.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a Yellowstone prequel that jumps back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. The Dutton family patriarch and matriarch will be played by McGraw and his real-life wife, Faith Hill, respectively. The show has also cast a handful of Oscar-nominated actors, including the legendary Sam Elliott. The former Ranch star will be playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.” Brennan is tasked with “guiding a group from Texas to Montana,” but they will quickly learn that he is not one to “suffer fools.”

In a statement on joining the cast of the new series, Elliott said, “It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us.” The former Ranch star continued, “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The two other Acadamy Award nominees in the main cast of 1883 are Billy Bob Thornton and Graham Greene. Thornton has been nominated for three Oscars, winning in 1997 for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sling Blade. Greene was previously nominated for an Academy Award, in the Best Supporting Actor category, for his role as Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves. Additional 1883 cast members include Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Audie Rick (Kenobi: A Star Wars Story), Marc Rissmann (Game of Thrones), Eric Nelsen (All My Children), and James Landry Hébert (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

Other stars of the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive series are Dawn Olivieri (Bright), Emma Malouff (American Crime Story), Anna Fiamora (A Shining Moment), Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), Stephanie Nur (The Quest), Amanda Jaros (Insidious: The Last Key), Noah Le Gros (The Get Down) and Martin Sensmeier, who previously appeared in Yellowstone as a physical therapist. In 1883, he will portray a Comanche Native-American Warrior named Sam. The new show will also feature newcomers Alex Fine and Gratiela Brancusi. 1883 debuts Sunday, Dec. 19, only on Paramount+.