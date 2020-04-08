‘Tiger King’: Watch Joe Exotic’s Entire Three-Way Wedding Video

Fans who are scrambling for even more Joe Exotic-related content following the debut of Netflix‘s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness now having something new to watch. Exotic’s (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) 2014 three-way wedding is available on Joe Exotic YouTube. Fans had caught brief glimpses of the ceremony between Exotic, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado in the Netflix series, but the full ceremony is available to stream in its full 23-minute length.

“This video contains images that are graphic in nature. Some scenes may also contain recreations. Viewer discretion is advised,” the video begins before cutting to a spoof of the 20th Century Fox opening with Exotic’s name and website in place of the studio name.

Set to the tune of Exotic’s hit single “I Saw a Tiger,” the video shows Exotic, Finlay, and Maldonado getting ready for their big day, with Exotic overseeing the planning. The video also shows the ceremony itself, with the three grooms donned in matching pink shirts, black pants, and belts. Adding a bit of an extra flair, Exotic paired his ensemble with a black cowboy hat and a pistol holstered at his hip.

With the officiant admitting that “this is an unusual wedding,” the grooms exchange vows, kiss, and go on their merry way. At the reception, things got a little wilder, with guests mingling among a few animals, including a monkey wearing a dress.

While the three remained a couple for several years, the marriage ultimately ended in tragedy. As was seen in Tiger King, Maldonado died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in October of 2017. Finlay later walked out on Exotic and the park after he sparked a relationship with one of the zoo’s receptionists, whom he welcomed a child with. Finlay recently revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his ex-husband since 2018.

Despite the heartbreak, Exotic did find happiness. Just two months after Maldonado’s passing, the Tiger King subject married Dillon Passage. Although Exotic is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence, Passage says that he has no plans to leave the relationship.

“We are still married,” Passage confirmed when speaking with Variety Live! “I wasn’t just going to abandon him when he needed help because he was there for me. I felt it was only right to stand by him and not judge him for the circumstance because I understood his relationship with Carole. It was a very negative kind of thing and he was in a dark place when all of this stuff occurred. He just needed support so I was just going to stand next to him.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available for streaming on Netflix. Both Passage and fellow series star Jeff Lowe have confirmed that an additional episode, which is set to be set up as a reunion, is in the works. Netflix has not yet confirmed that a new episode will air.