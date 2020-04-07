'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Teases Reunion Episode

✖

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage is shedding light on the rumored Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness special episode. After series star Jeff Lowe seemingly confirmed that a new episode was on the way, Passage spoke with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live, where he spilled the tea about everything he knows. According to the 24-year-old, the episode will stray away from the docuseries setup that viewers became familiar with over the course of the seven-episode series and will instead be more in line with a “reunion” episode.

"It's going to be, like, a live-based episode, I believe. Kind of like a reunion," Passage, who confirmed that he will not be taking part in it, explained, according to Entertainment Tonight. "But, no, Netflix didn't contact me to be a part of that. I'm not sure completely on the details. I only spoke with one of the producers a little while about it because I was asking her. I saw an article saying there was gonna be another episode dropped and I was kind of curious."

At this time, it remains unclear exactly how the special, which has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, will work given the current social distancing guidelines and stay at home orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if those taking part would call in, Passage said that he was unsure.

Debuting on Netflix on March 20, Tiger King documented the murder for hire plot that shook the big cat and exotic animal keeping world. The series largely focused on Joe Exotic, the former owner of an Oklahoma roadside zoo, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison after his plot to have his rival Carole Baskin killed. Other subjects heavily featured in the series included Exotic's fellow exotic animal handler Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, Baskin's husband Howard Baskin, John Finlay, zookeeper Saff, James Garretson, and several others.

It is currently unknown which of those cast members will be taking part in the series, though Baskin has confirmed that she will not be among the familiar faces. In a statement, her representative confirmed that "we have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked."

It is also unknown if the series' main star Exotic will call in from jail. Although Exotic has made several comments on the series already from behind bars, he is currently believed to be in a prison medical center. He had previously been placed in a coronavirus isolation. It is not yet known if he has contracted the virus.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The rumored special episode, which has not yet been confirmed, will allegedly drop sometime this week.