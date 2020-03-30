‘Tiger King’: Sam Rockwell, Margot Robbie in Running for Joe Exotic Role in Scripted Series

Netflix’s true crime docuseries Tiger King has taken the entire nation by storm, and not it’s been reported that both Sam Rockwell and Margot Robbie are in the running for the role of Joe Exotic in a scripted series based on the bizarre story. It was previously revealed that SNL actress Kate McKinnon has already signed-on to play Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, and now Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast host Robert Moor has tossed out the other two stars as possible performers for Exotic.

While talking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Monday, Moor claimed that he has been part of casting discussions for the limited series. “We’ve been talking a lot of names,” he said, then specifically dropping the Jojo Rabbit star’s. “Sam Rockwell was one of the names that came up a lot to play Joe Exotic.” Moore then shared his personal thoughts on the matter, saying, “My preferred casting — and this is off the wall — would be Margot Robbie. I think Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] should play Joe in a like a gender switch [thing]…” Cohen implied that he things Robbie is too attractive to play Exotic, to which Moore replied, “Just look at her eyes, that’s the thing, if you look at her eyes, she has these eyes that are just like Joe’s … I think she would do a great job with it.”

Moore was asked about any other casting specualtion surrounding the project, and he shared, “I heard John C. Reilly [Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Step Brothers] should play Doc Antle, I like that one a lot.”

While Moore has insight into the stars that are potentially being considered for roles in the miniseries, fans of Tiger King have been taking to Twitter to share their own sggetsions.

My #TigerKing movie casting: Joe Exotic: Michael Keaton

Doc Antle: Will Ferrell

Carole Baskin: Nicole Sullivan

John Finlay: Tom Hardy#TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/Np3n5PJldB — Joe | Chendango (@Chendango1) March 27, 2020

“If you aren’t casting Thomas Lennon and Wendi Anne McLendon-Covey from Reno 911 as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in a #TigerKing movie did you even watch the doc?” one person asked.

“The fact that people are talking about casting Tiger King and not immediately saying that Michael Keaton should be Joe Exotic is mindboggling,” someone else said.

When #TigerKing turns into a movie, the only option for casting is the following: Joe Exotic: Danny McBride

Carole Baskin: Kristen Wiig

Doc Antle: Will Ferrell pic.twitter.com/kVNkopBZmj — XFL Guru (@XFLguru) March 24, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.