‘Tiger King’: Netflix Users Are Going Nuts Over Wild New Show

With so many across the country isolating themselves inside during the coronavirus outbreak, streaming services have quickly become a part of everyone’s daily routine while working from home. With more eyes paying attention to the likes of Netflix, more shows are being discovered, such as the uber-popular Love is Blind and the reality show The Circle that oddly resembles what life is like when quarantined.

Among those is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The documentary focuses on Joe Exotic, who is described as being a polygamist and country western singer. He also happens to preside over a zoo in Oklahoma. The series spotlights Exotic and his cast of friends and their infinity for big cats. That’s when the storyline really kicks in for viewers.

“But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner,” the Netflix description reads.

With quite a unique plot, it’s no wonder that Tiger King has found success. The documentary has quickly become a hot topic across social media users as they are eager to talk about all that goes down in the seven-episode series.

An Unbelievable Storyline

The plot is something that almost seems too good to be true. During its promotion, Netflix even hyped it up as a documentary that left people saying, “WAIT, WHAT?” along the same lines as Fyre and Abducted in Plain Sight.

There is a guy with 4 wives and about 30 tigers in his garden, another guy who has two husbands and about 50 tigers & a worker who has 1 hand because the tigers ate it and then you have Carole who stole someones husband and might have fed him to her tigers #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/il99LHC2yU — DELA MOVE🇸🇳🧡 (@NestaWane) March 22, 2020

A Great Distraction

Like so many shows on the streaming service, the Tiger King is proving to be a great distraction amid the coronavirus outbreak. With its hard-to-believe story and a cast of wild characters, the series is everything people want in a show.

Think it’s safe to say that #TigerKingNetflix is the mess that we all needed during this stay-at-home period — Andrew Canan (@AndrewBCanan) March 24, 2020

Not For The Faint of Heart

While the storyline is as entertaining as they come, the whole concept does focus on a pretty brutal subject. Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder-to-hire and also for animal cruelty.

I have fallen down the rabbit hole of #TigerKingNetflix, and no alcohol was involved. That these are real people is astonishing. My heart is with all the poor animals, who have been at the mercy of these monsters. One is worse than the next. — Pamme Boutselis (@PammeB) March 24, 2020

Not What You Expect

In the end, the first season wraps up in a way that some weren’t expecting. The series is filled with some stunning twists and turns, but it’s where it ends up that has left some viewers stunned on social media.

Crushed #TigerKingNetflix all day today. It’s worth a watch because it is not what you expect…at all 🐅👑 — Sarah Blattner (@Blatt_Kat11) March 24, 2020

Season 2?

With the first season drawing so much attention and chatter, it seems very likely a second part would be developed. That being said, there hasn’t been any official word on a Season 2 yet. Production, though, has already teased the possibility in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that “there’s a lot that’s still unfolding.”

