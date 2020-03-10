'Love Is Blind' Cast: Meet All the Netflix Stars

Netflix found a real winner when it unveiled Love is Blind in February. The dating show took a twist on its predecessors, such as The Bachelor, by utilizing a "pod" system that saw contestants going on dates with each other in their own little rooms but never being able to see the other person. The process eventually saw six couples on the show see their budding relationship go to the next level with a proposal, which meant the two would finally be able to see one another. The experience ultimately saw only a handful of couples officially tie the knot and another couple go their separate ways at the altar but eventually find each other after filming. The show became a hit on the platform, rising to the top slot when its final episode drop on Netflix's Top 10 list. Here is a little information about each of the show's main stars.

Carlton Morton Carlton, 34, works in social media. In the pods, he made a real connection with Diamond Jack and got down on one knee for her. From there, things never felt right after he shared with her that he was bisexual. Carlton was surprised by her reaction and defensive when she seemingly didn't understand why he waited until then to tell her. The two had the biggest fight of the season that saw their relationship crumble in that moment in what was the final scene for the two on the show. At the reunion, Carlton called the whole thing a crazy ride but did offer his apology to Diamond. Since the show aired, things haven't been great for him as he had the police come visit him after a concerning Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlton Morton (@carltonmorton) on Mar 3, 2020 at 7:06am PST

Diamond Jack Diamond, 28, is an NBA dancer. She had quite the storyline on the show. During the pods, she was asked if she was a stripper by Matt Barnett due to her name, which is why she quickly dismissed him in the early going. She ended up finding her way to Carlton Morton and the two got engaged in the pods. After first meeting each other, the two appeared to be heading for a successful run before things quickly took a turn. Diamond was caught off guard when Carlton revealed to her that he had been with a man before and is bisexual. After some back-and-forth and lack of communication and perhaps understanding on both sides, the two had an explosive fight with Diamond throwing the ring back and walking off the show and out of Carlton's life. The two somewhat reconciled at the reunion as Carlton apologized for his behavior and offered up his hand in friendship, to which Diamond accepted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIAM💎ND (@iam_diamondjack) on Feb 16, 2020 at 1:26pm PST

Kelly Chase Kelly, 32, is a health coach who seemed to be destined to marry Kenny Burns on the show. She happily said "yes" when he popped the question and they seemed to have a pretty good time while on the honeymoon. The two, though, never had that physical connection, which was something that likely contributed to their split. She was a fan of Kenny's parents as were her parents with Kenny, but she decided not to go through with it in the end. At the reunion, she said she has moved on but has kept in touch with Kenny. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Chase (@chaselifewithkelly) on Mar 2, 2020 at 8:29pm PST

Kenny Burns Kenny, 27, is a commercial and architectural lighting consultant. He struck up a relationship with Kelly Chase and ended up dropping down to a knee to take her hand in marriage. The two appeared headed for the alter with instant connections with each other's parents; in fact, the two's parents also met and seemed to get along with one another fairly quickly. In a twist, Kelly ended up backing out of the wedding at the alter, leaving Kenny alone. They never did get back together. During the reunion, both shared that they have moved on with other people but do remain friends.

Cameron Hamilton Cameron, 29, was the scientist on the show and used his logical approach when needed. His methodology ended up working as he found a real relationship with Lauren Speed. Cameron was the first one on the show to get down on one knee, signifying just how perfect the two were right off-the-bat. Cameron also displayed his secret skill: rapping. He belted out a beat when he first met Lauren's mother and also did so while in the pods. His charm and sense of humor seemed to win over everyone he encountered, including Lauren. The two are currently working on showcasing their life together with a new YouTube channel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:15pm PST

Lauren Speed Lauren, 32, became a fan favorite on the show through her charisma and budding relationship with Cameron Hamilton. The couple navigated the experience about as smoothly as one could and were one of two couples who got married on the show. Lauren is a content creator and came on the show explaining that she is "at a point in her life where she is ready for love." It seems as though she truly found that in Cameron. There were initial concerns brought up in the early stages as she had never dated a white man before and some hesitancy in what to expect when Cameron first met her father, but all of the obstacles were passed with flying colors. The two recently started up their own YouTube channel together in which they plan on documenting their lives. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

Jessica Batten Jessica, 34, had, arguably, the most controversial experience on the show. Working in tech sales, Jessica is described as willing at "taking this chance" on the dating show. Ultimately, she never embraced the challenge even with Mark Cuervas proposal to her. The two never connected on a truly intimate level as she continued to push back with concerns over their age difference and different lifestyles. She also created an enemy in Amber Pike after the show as her continued pursuit of Matt Barnett despite his engagement and eventual marriage to Amber. Jessica offered an apology to Amber at the reunion, but it wasn't met with a full acceptance. She said she is still single and living back in Chicago. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Batten (@jessicabatten_) on Feb 15, 2020 at 8:21am PST

Mark Cuervas Mark, 25, is a fitness instructor who fell hard for Jessica Batten. The issue he came across was that Jessica was never as into him as she led him on to believe. She was never comfortable with the nearly 10-year age gap between the two. Mark proposed to Jessica fully aware that she had also been interested in Matt Barnett, but he did not realize to what extent. He learned throughout the process how she still had some pent up feelings towards Barnett and revealed at the reunion that he wish she had just been honest with him in the early going. Mark remains single after the two did not tie the knot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Anthony Cuevas (@markanthonycuevas_) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:37am PST

Amber Pike Amber, 26, had one of the more interesting backgrounds on the show as she was an ex-military tank mechanic before her gig as a cocktail waitress. Amber was instantly sold on Barnett in the pods and knew she was among three other women vying for his affection. Ultimately, she stayed true to herself and won him over as Barnett proposed to her and the two went on to have a fairly smooth honeymoon. Her Netflix bio lists her as "genuine, open and ready to share the good and not so good parts of herself." She did the latter when informing Barnett about her debt, which was something he didn't take issue with. At the reunion, Amber did take out her frustration with Jessica after she continued to throw herself at Barnett despite their engagement and her engagement to Mark Cuervas. Amber didn't realize all that she did until after the show aired, so she wasn't too pleased watching it back and seeing the comments she made asking Barnett if he's happy and how she still is into him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Pike (@atypicalamber) on Feb 29, 2020 at 8:46am PST

Matt Barnett Matt, 27, was referred to on the show by his last name. He's an engineer who quickly found himself hitting it off with three other women. He first fell hard for Jessica Batten before eventually realizing that Amber Pike was the one for him. After telling Jessica and Lauren Chamblain they weren't the one, Barnett proposed to Amber. The two were inseparable during the honeymoon and never really strayed away from one another, despite a few hiccups along the way like Barnett learning about Amber's college debt and his family questioning the relationship initially. According to the reunion, the couple have traveled quite a bit since the show and are as happy as ever. 😐😉😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/OcK3zeWidS — barnett (@mattdbarnett1) February 25, 2020

Giannina Gibelli Giannina, 25, came onto the show as a business owner and stressed throughout the show that she's ready to move past the outside and truly get to know someone. Having attended the University of Central Florida, Giannina finds herself quickly hitting it off with Damian Powers. Damian ended up getting down on a knee to pop the question before Giannina cut him off and made the official proposal herself as a way to show Damian that they're equals. The two had a back-and-forth relationship on the show, and ultimately the two did not tie the knot. During the reunion, however, it was revealed that the two are back together since the show aired and are dating at their own pace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannina Milady Gibelli (@gianninagibelli) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:39pm PST