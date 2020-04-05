‘Tiger King’: Netflix Adding New Episode to Hit Docuseries

Netflix viewers who were enthralled with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness when it was released to the streaming service March 20. Thanks to the coronavirus quarantine, many took in the wild docuseries and got to know the many characters within, including Joe Exotic and his former business partner Jeff Lowe. While Exotic is in prison serving his 22-year sentence, and possibly fighting the coronavirus, Lowe is free and teasing more mayhem.

That’s where the news that Netflix is adding one more episode to the first season of Tiger King finds its origins. According to Lowe, the zoo owner who took over Exotic’s complex before his arrest, the streaming platform is getting to work.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in a video posted to Twitter by Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner.

As Turner says in the tweet, he and his wife Kourtney Turner discussed the series on her Holding Kourt podcast. From there the wheels started to turn and Lowe sent his video alongside fiancee Lauren Dropla.

According to Deadline, Netflix has not responded to the report and fans are forced to take Lowe at his word in the video. While this could seem odd given the situations presented in the docuseries, there is also little doubt that Netflix would want to capitalize on the success now.

Since the docuseries was released, many new developments and comments have been made by those featured in its wild episodes. One major development is Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister reaching out for leads to possibly reopen the investigation into Carole Baskin and the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis.

There is also the attention given to Myrtle Beach zoo owner Doc Antle and his colorful history rubbing shoulders with famous names like The Undertaker and Britney Spears. Both Antle and Baskin have been outspoken about the docuseries since its release, denying their portrayals in the series were factual.

And much has also happened with Joe Exotic since the end of the series, including the support he’s garnered through the media, his connection to President Donald Trump, and his situation related to the current pandemic.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently streaming on Netflix. The new episode will reportedly be added within the next week.