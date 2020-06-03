'Tiger King' Fans Erupt After Carole Baskin Gains Control of Joe Exotic's Zoo
Tiger King fans are going wild after a federal judge granted Carole Baskin ownership of Joe Exotic’s former zoo. According to Courthouse News, a U.S. District judge in Oklahoma City granted Baskin ownership of the 16.4-acre Wynnewood property as part of a $1 million trademark judgment. As part of the judgment, Baskin, along with her Big Cat Rescue organization, was also awarded control of several cars and cabins on the property, and the current zoo operator has to leave within 120 days and remove all animals on the property.
The ruling stemmed from a $1 million trademark lawsuit. According to Baskin's Big Cat Rescue, Exotic, in 2011, fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel, to "avoid his creditors" after the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee overseeing his estate sued him. In 2013, Exotic was ordered to pay Big Cat Rescue nearly $1 million to resolve a then-2-year-old trademark-infringement lawsuit. Then, in 2016, Big Cat Rescue sued Exotic's mother in 2016 over the property transfer, with Schreibvogel admitting under oath “that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit.”
Given Exotic and Baskin's decades-long feud, which captured millions of peoples' attention when Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix in March, fans couldn't get enough of the latest development in the drama-filled saga. While Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, has not commented on the news, fans of the docuseries were quick to take to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.
Carole Baskin got Joe Exotics Zoo!!! What is this world coming to???— Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) June 2, 2020
Somewhere in Fort Worth Federal Medical Center Joe Exotic is uttering the words "That bitch Carole Baskin!" https://t.co/hedyttDXH2— Shannon 🌙🔮🦇 (@NerdyGirlShay) June 2, 2020
Here we are, in the middle of a global health crisis, America is descending into anarchy and yet again Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are trending. 2020 is fuckin wild pic.twitter.com/mZsMOHPFoN— AlyKat♣️ (@AlyKat_89) June 1, 2020
GOD DAMN CAROLE F’KING BASKIN— JMOZ 🌾 (@jwmoz) June 2, 2020
Wow 2020 just keeps coming at us, all this, and now that bitch #carolebaskin has control of #JoeExotic zoo! pic.twitter.com/1RAiKN4j97— Jake McCormick (@TheRiseofJake) June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
Joe Exotic in jail finding out Carole Baskin is taking over his zoo pic.twitter.com/DjhIt9sKXO— Ian Wrenn (@Ian_Wrenn16) June 2, 2020
Aside from the horrific shit that's going on in the world... Carole Baskin just swooped in and now owns Joe Exotics entire zoo and Jeff Lowe has 120 days to get out. She may have killed her husband, but make no mistake, that bitch Carole Baskin is a genius😂🤷🏼♀️— Joan Archer (@joanarcher_) June 2, 2020
Damn I know Joe exotic in jail punching the air right now— josh.provo (@kingsloth15) June 2, 2020
Not right now #carolbaskin we dont have time for this!!— Sarah Gallardo (@jcsarah48) June 2, 2020
She really murdered her husband and acquired Joe Exotic’s zoo...
Carole Baskin is a supervillain pic.twitter.com/iH2dVEwNJq— 𝕭ã𝖑𝖑𝖉𝖎ñ𝖍𝖔 ™ 🇧🇲 (@Balldinho) June 2, 2020
Good. Now she has more land to hide the bodies. I'm with you Caroline.— DororoWait (@DororoWait) June 2, 2020
@netflix so does this mean we get more episodes of Tiger King now? :)— Matthew Daniels (@MattDWrites) June 2, 2020
Joe Exotic got a proper Baskin robbin'— Justin Harrington (@JustHarrington) June 2, 2020