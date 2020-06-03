'Tiger King' Fans Erupt After Carole Baskin Gains Control of Joe Exotic's Zoo

Tiger King fans are going wild after a federal judge granted Carole Baskin ownership of Joe Exotic’s former zoo. According to Courthouse News, a U.S. District judge in Oklahoma City granted Baskin ownership of the 16.4-acre Wynnewood property as part of a $1 million trademark judgment. As part of the judgment, Baskin, along with her Big Cat Rescue organization, was also awarded control of several cars and cabins on the property, and the current zoo operator has to leave within 120 days and remove all animals on the property.

The ruling stemmed from a $1 million trademark lawsuit. According to Baskin's Big Cat Rescue, Exotic, in 2011, fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel, to "avoid his creditors" after the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee overseeing his estate sued him. In 2013, Exotic was ordered to pay Big Cat Rescue nearly $1 million to resolve a then-2-year-old trademark-infringement lawsuit. Then, in 2016, Big Cat Rescue sued Exotic's mother in 2016 over the property transfer, with Schreibvogel admitting under oath “that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit.”

Given Exotic and Baskin's decades-long feud, which captured millions of peoples' attention when Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix in March, fans couldn't get enough of the latest development in the drama-filled saga. While Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, has not commented on the news, fans of the docuseries were quick to take to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.