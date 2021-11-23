Thrilling Crime Show Takes Netflix’s Top 10 by Storm

A fan-favorite Colombian telenovela crime-centered series is wowing Netflix viewers. The Queen of Flow, also known as La Reina del Flow, returned to the streaming platform with its second season on Wednesday, Nov. 17, almost immediately taking Netflix Top 10 streaming charts by storm.

Set in Medellin, Colombia, The Queen of Flow follows Yeimy Montoya, a songwriter who was wrongfully imprisoned at just 17 on drug charges shortly after the murder of her parents after they refused to pay protection bribes to a powerful narco-trafficker. More than a decade later, Yeimy gets out of jail an sets out on a mission of justice and vengeance against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family. The series is directed by Rodrigo Lalinde and Liliana Bocanegra and stars Carolina Ramírez, Andrés Sandoval, and Carlos Torres.

Given that The Queen of Flow has become one of the most successful shows on Colombian television since its 2018 premiere, according to The Cinemaholic, it comes as little surprise that the arrival of Season 2 on Netflix’s U.S. platform was met with great success. The new batch of episodes helped boost The Queen of Flow into the Top 10 most-popular titles on the platform, with the show currently ranking as the No. 4 title among all series behind Hellbound, Tiger King, and Cowboy Bebop. Among all titles on Netflix U.S., The Queen of Flow ranks No. 5.

The show is enjoying success in more places than just the U.S., though. FlixPatrol data shows that as of Tuesday Nov. 23, The Queen of Flow ranks No. 5 among TV series globally on Netflix. It comes just behind titles including Squid Game, Cowboy Bebop, Arcane, and Hellbound. While it hasn’t since reached the No. 1 spot in the U.S., the series takes the top spot among shows on Netflix’s streaming platform in Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, and Spain, among many others. Netflix has not released any viewership data for The Queen of Flow at this time.

As fans tune into Season 2, many are already keeping their fingers crossed for a third season. Unfortunately, despite the show’s popularity, a third season has not yet been greenlit, and Ramírez recently suggested that Season 3 is not in the cards as there is nothing more to Yeimy’s story to tell. Should a third season get the go ahead, it would likely premiere sometime in 2023. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first two seasons of The Queen of Flow on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!