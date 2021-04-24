This Small 'Shadow and Bone' Detail Has Netflix Watchers Raving

✖

Shadow and Bone is chock full of Easter eggs and subtle details to enjoy, even down to the title sequence. The fantasy series has a different take on its title card for all eight of its episodes, each one thematically matching its contents. This aspect is just one of the small touches showing that the series was made by fans, for fans.



Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 23, and it rushed to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service. Because it is based on bestselling novels by author Leigh Bardugo, it came with a built-in fan base that has been greedily dissecting every moment of since it dropped. That includes the title cards, which some users might have skipped if they were binge-watching. However, these images show that this is not a show where you can look away for a single second.

The way each title is different, i love that detail. #ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/tIxmKX80uH — sara is watching s&b 𓅨 | s&b spoilers (@__nextsupreme__) April 23, 2021

Shadow and Bone is full of little moments like this, which serve to remind fans that it was made lovingly and with great care for the source material. That's saying something for a series that makes more changes to its story than many other epic fantasy adaptations dare to. Shadow and Bone remixes and combines the separate stories set out in Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology.

Bardugo herself took part in that re-writing process, and she has been pleased with its outcome. For example, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she praised the decision to call the main antagonist "General Kirigan" rather than "The Darkling," as he is known in the books.

"I think it really helped to keep him grounded for viewers," she said. "When you have his troops replying to him and talking about him when you have foreign dignitaries talking about him, it telegraphed too quickly and too fully what his true history and the extent of his powers are. So for me, that was a smart move to keep him shrouded in a little more mystery before the big reveal."

There are plenty of more Easter eggs to deploy and secrets to unveil — but only if the show gets a renewal. Fans' hopes are high, especially with some very specific fan-favorite moments still to come. A prime example is Kaz Brekker's signature leather gloves, which actor Freddy Carter discussed with ET as well.

I sort of kept waiting, because we were getting the script as we were going, so I sort of kept waiting for the big reveal — or just like a little tease, as to why he needs the gloves or why he feels like he can never take them off," he said. "So, yes, I hope that we get to find out a little bit more about that, but I love [the gloves]. Initially, I didn't love them. The guys will know that I found it really difficult to do anything with them on initially. I'm meant to be the sort of master of sleight of hand and magic, but I'm not quite, but by the end, it softened up really beautifully and they fit like a glove by the end."

For now, Shadow and Bone Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. The source material books are available in print, digital and audiobook format wherever books are sold.