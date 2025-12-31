‘The X-Files’ Will Soon Be Streaming for Free 24/7

2026 is already looking to be a good year for The X-Files fans.

The Fox sci-fi drama will be streaming for free on Pluto TV beginning on New Year’s Day on Thursday, according to Remind Magazine.

All 11 seasons of The X-Files will be available on demand and on a brand-new 24/7 linear channel dedicated to the series. Pluto TV, a free ad-supported streaming service, will be celebrating with a complete chronological run starting with the pilot, followed by curated weekend marathons.

Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files revolved around FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who investigate X-Files, marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Throughout the series’ run, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, and Mitch Pileggi also starred. The X-Files originally ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002. It returned in 2016 for a six-episode tenth season, followed by a 10-episode 11th season in 2018. The series also spawned two feature films: 1998’s The X-Files and the stand-alone film The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008.

While all seasons of The X-Files are streaming on Hulu, the fact that it will soon be streaming for free means that a lot more people will be able to watch it. The series joins plenty of other shows streaming on Pluto TV. The platform is home to hundreds of films and television shows, both on demand and on 24/7 channels. Some shows that have dedicated channels include Stargate, Doctor Who, Degrassi, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Amazing Race, The Walking Dead, The Good Wife, CSI, Blue Bloods, and many, many more.

As The X-Files makes its way back into the lives of many fans by way of Pluto TV, it might be making its way back in a different way. There have been rumors that a reboot is in the works, but as of September, Duchovny revealed he had “nothing” to share about the potential series, which would come from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

“I’d be the first to tell you if I had anything, but I don’t,” he said. “I have nothing against the show. I always love the show, and I love working with the people who made the show. So, I wouldn’t say no [to doing a reunion], but it just has to work for everybody at the right time. And obviously, we’re running out of time. [We’re not getting] any younger. But, yeah, I mean, I love that world.”