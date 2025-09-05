David Duchovny Reveals New Update on ‘X-Files’ Reboot

David Duchovny is giving an update on the upcoming X-Files reboot.

Series creator Chris Carter revealed in 2023 that a reboot with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was in the works.

Duchovny starred as conspiracy theorist FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder on the supernatural thriller. The series initially ran for nine seasons, from 1993 to 2002, spawning two films. The X-Files theatrical film released in 1998 and takes place between Seasons 5 and 6. 20th Century Fox also released The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008. The show made a comeback in 2016 for Season 10 on Fox, as well as Season 11, officially ending in 2018. It’s the longest-running sci-fi series in America.

While the show seems to be making another comeback with a new reboot, Duchovny told Parade he has “nothing” to share about it. “I’d be the first to tell you if I had anything, but I don’t. I have nothing against the show. I always love the show, and I love working with the people who made the show. So, I wouldn’t say no [to doing a reunion], but it just has to work for everybody at the right time. And obviously, we’re running out of time. [We’re not getting] any younger. But, yeah, I mean, I love that world.”

Along with Duchovny, 65, The X-Files also starred Gillian Anderson, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, and Mitch Pileggi. Although Duchovny may not be involved right now, Coogler shared in April that he’s “spoken to the great Gillian Anderson. She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there,” he said on The Last Podcast on the Left. While there aren’t too many details about the reboot, Coogler admitted he’s been “excited for a long time.”

“I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f—ing scary,” he said. “We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X-Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Whether or not Duchovny, Anderson, and the rest of the cast will return for the new series is unknown, but with Duchovny seemingly interested in it, there’s a possibility. At the very least, all 11 seasons of The X-Files are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.