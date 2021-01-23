✖

The runtime of the upcoming Witcher spin-off movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, may have leaked this week. On Friday, a photo taken by a fan circulated on social media, showing a listing for the film — though it hasn't been released yet. If it is accurate, the movie will be 1 hour, 21 minutes long.

Nightmare of the Wolf is an anime-style animated film expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021. So far, details like the release date are still missing, but this possible runtime could be a step in the right direction. It was shared by Redanian Intelligence, a site dedicated to Witcher-based news, and the original image was credited to Beau DeMayo, a writer and producer who has worked on both The Witcher and this spin-off.

Thanks to @Medievilpt who caught this, we now know the length of 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' 2D anime film, written by @BeauDeMayo pic.twitter.com/ihPnQzPOE3 — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) January 22, 2021

The news sparked some excitement among fans, though many wished that there was more. Some commented that they thought 81 minutes was too short for this story, or joked that they simply wanted as much content as they could get in this universe. Others wondered when the release date would be revealed.

Other details need to be filled in as well — the kinds that fans typically expect to come out as teasers in the months leading up to a premiere. Netflix has still not confirmed the voice cast for the series, though few characters will carry over from the main series anyway. According to a report by What's on Netflix, the series will take place before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is born, and therefore long before characters like Ciri (Freya Allan) or Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Instead, the movie will center around Vesemir, an older witcher who becomes a kind of father figure to Geralt. Vesemir is expected to appear in The Witcher Season 2, where he has been cast as Kim Bodnia for the live action role. However, considering that Vesemir is much younger in this prequel, some expect a different actor to handle his voice.



Nightmare of the Wolf is animated by the Korean Studio Mir, a favorite among animation fans for its work on shows like The Legend of Korra. The descriptions often specify that it is "2D," likely emphasizing that it will not use the computer-generated animation that many fans dislike.

Sadly, little else is known about Nightmare of the Wolf, and fans are on the edges of their seats waiting for an announcement any minute. They are also counting on a release date for The Witcher Season 2, and for more information on the other spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin.