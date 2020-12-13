Henry Cavill Reportedly Injured While Filming 'The Witcher' Season 2

✖

Henry Cavill reportedly injured himself while filming The Witcher recently, causing production on the show to halt temporarily. On Sunday, insiders told The Sun that Cavill was filming stunts on "an assault course" when he somehow injured his leg. Doctors have reportedly told the actor to rest, and without him, the show may be on hold.

Cavill's injury came while filming a fight scene high up in trees, a source close to the production said. They explained that Cavill was about 20 feet in the air when he suddenly stopped the scene. "The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg," they said. "He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury."

"It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly," they went on. "He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury."

So far, Netflix, Cavill and other creative minds behind the show have not confirmed the news of this hiccup in the filming schedule. However, Netflix has often touted Cavill's dedication to the role, particularly when it comes to stunts and swordplay, which he does himself as much as possible. Cavill, 37, is often asked about his fitness routine for roles like Superman and Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher Season 2 has been filming at Arborfield Studios in the United Kingdom, where a medieval-style town has been built for authenticity. The series was already filming in early 2020 but had to pause in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, new star Kristofer Hivju announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, likely contributing to the delays.

The Witcher was back underway as soon as coronavirus restrictions were lifted, but at this point fans do not have a clear picture of how far along the project is. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich posts occasional updates on Twitter, remarking on day-to-day life on the set at such a strange and pivotal time.

Hivju — best-known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones — likely plays the character Nivellen in The Witcher Season 2, according to a report by Redanian Intelligence. He comes from the short story "A Grain of Truth," collected in the first book in The Witcher saga, The Last Wish. Nivellen is a gregarious aristocrat who has been put under a mysterious curse, requiring Geralt's help to get free.



The Witcher Season 2 is officially still in production, despite reports of Cavill's injury. Two spinoff series are also in the works — The Witcher: Blood Origin and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. So far, there is no release date for any of these projects.