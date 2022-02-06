‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Producer Offers an Update

The Witcher Season 3 is not in production, per se, but it may be closer than many fans would dare to hope. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has been teasing fans with glimpses of herself back in Europe on social media. So far, she has said that she is “prepping” for Season 3.

Hissrich revealed on Twitter that she is back in London to “prep on S3” of The Witcher, and that before long the work will “force me offline.” In the meantime, she has shared three follow-up posts on Instagram. In one, she and at least five others are walking down a forest path apparently “scouting” for filming locations, while the second shows some of the places they found. Her most recent post was on Saturday, Jan. 29, when she shared a selfie with five other people wearing lanyards – apparently in some kind of workspace or break room for writers.

“My The Witcher family is back, and I’m so happy I could cry. (And drink),” Hissrich wrote with a clinking-glasses emoji. Fans could hardly contain their excitement in the comments – in fact, two of the top replies came from stars of The Witcher, Anna Shaffer and Yasen “Zates” Atour. Shaffer left a simple heart emoji, while Atour wrote: “So jealous.”

Fans have good reason to celebrate seeing The Witcher team back at work already. This is an incredibly fast turnaround for a TV show, and it’s especially gratifying to see after the wait between Season 1 and Season 2 was extended by the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no word on when The Witcher Season 3 will premiere just yet, but fans have plenty of things to hold their attention in the meantime.

The Witcher Season 2 premiered on Dec. 17, 2021, to generally positive reviews. Hissrich was extremely active on social media at the time, and some fans criticized her for engaging with negative commenters too much. The situation prompted a general discussion of social media etiquette which Hissrich was commended for hosting.

The new season came hot on the heels of the spinoff animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which told the prequel story of a young Vesemir. It premiered in August, and in September Netflix announced another animated feature film in the works, as well as a “family-friendly animated series.”

Meanwhile, a live-action miniseries called The Witcher: Blood Origin will likely be the next thing we see out of the Continent. The show wrapped filming in November, and a trailer for it was attached to the end of The Witcher Season 2 finale. There’s no release date just yet, but fans of this fantasy franchise have plenty to look forward to in the years to come.