'The Witcher' Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The Witcher Season 2 finally has a release date, and brand new teaser trailer has been released as well. The new season of the fantasy drama will debut on Netflix this winter, premiering on Dec. 17. We also now have some clues as to what will happen over the course of the eight-episode season. [Please Note: Possible Spoilers Below for The Witcher.]

In a new teaser trailer we see Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) arrive at Kaer Morhen, the castle that is home and fortress to the last remaining Witchers. It becomes clear that Geralt plans to train Ciri, either for her own safety or for an oncoming battle. In a big surprise, was also see that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is still alive, after having summoned a fire that seemed to consume her in the Season 1 finale. There is no doubt that this teaser offers some big moments that fans will be excited to see play out when the new season debuts later this year.

The Witcher is based on a book series of the same name, by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The franchise also spawned an acclaimed video game series, though Cavil has made it clear in the past that the show and his portrayal of Geralt are taken from the novels. Back in 2020, the actor spoke with Vanity Fair about playing the beloved literary character, and explained how he goes into each role that is based on an established fictional universe.

"I approach every role in the same way, with 100% effort and dedication," he said. "But with an IP attached, more often than not, I am already a fan of that IP if I’m playing the character. For me, there’s a heavy responsibility to do the character as much justice as possible from the source material."

Cavill also shared how he felt when the show debuted and fans from all over were heralding it, amidst some critical complaints. "I am very happy that people liked the character so much," he said. "I know that there are mixed opinions out there as well, which I really thrive upon reading as well."

The actor continued, "For me, it’s vital to go about and read—I’m on all the Reddit forums. I’m reading all the reviews. I’m literally trying to get everyone’s information. Some of it is not useful, and other criticisms are incredibly useful."